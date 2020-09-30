Trump has no strategy left against Biden other than to ‘burn it all down’: analysis
On Wednesday, analyzing the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Carrie Dann, and Melissa Holzberg’s key takeaway was that President Donald Trump’s only strategy is to “burn it all down.”
“Trailing in the polls with five weeks to go, President Trump didn’t use last night’s debate to disqualify his opponent or outline his vision for the next four years,” they wrote. “Instead, he decided to burn down the debate — by constantly interrupting, not engaging on the substance, offering falsehood after falsehood, and questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election.”
Trump talked over Biden and moderator Chris Wallace so incessantly that Biden resorted to saying, “Will you shut up, man?” — possibly one of the most memorable lines from the debate.
Ultimately, they wrote, this strategy is unlikely to give Trump a boost — not even in the “friendly terrain” of last night’s debates, where he received more questions about the Supreme Court and violent protesters than the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Biden didn’t put away the race with his debate performance last night, but Trump certainly bailed him out by ensuring that the spectacle of last night’s train wreck would be the top takeaway; by not even trying to change this race from a referendum on him into a choice versus Biden; by refusing to denounce white supremacists when he was given the opportunity; and by attempting to delegitimize the entire debate,” they concluded.
2020 Election
‘Biden won’: Fox Business host gives Kayleigh McEnany bad news about Trump’s debate
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump came out on top against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Tuesday night's debate.
McEnany was asked about Trump's performance by Fox Business host Stuart Varney.
"He thinks he won the debate?" Varney wondered. "Does he think that?"
"Yes, he does," McEnany replied. "He was in very good spirits. He brought the fight that I think the American people wanted to see."
"President Trump took on the role of both the media, what they should be doing, and a candidate sharing his record with the American people," she opined.
2020 Election
Tim Scott says Trump ‘misspoke’ about Proud Boys: ‘If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak’
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to excuse President Donald Trump's refusal to disavow a far-right extremist group.
At Tuesday night's presidential debate, Trump was asked to speak out against the neo-fascist Proud Boys group.
"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!" Trump replied.
On Wednesday, Scott was given a chance to comment on the remark during a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment," Scott said. "I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it, if he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak.”
2020 Election
Former RNC chair and Montana governor spurns his party to endorse Joe Biden
Former Republican Montana Gov. Marc Racicot, who also served as chairman of the Republican National Committee for two years, has broken with his party and is endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The Helena Independent Record reports that Racicot made his endorsement on Tuesday evening in an interview with Yellowstone Public Radio.
"Even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him," the former Montana governor said before making an argument in favor of Biden's moral character.