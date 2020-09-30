Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has no strategy left against Biden other than to ‘burn it all down’: analysis

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Wednesday, analyzing the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Carrie Dann, and Melissa Holzberg’s key takeaway was that President Donald Trump’s only strategy is to “burn it all down.”

“Trailing in the polls with five weeks to go, President Trump didn’t use last night’s debate to disqualify his opponent or outline his vision for the next four years,” they wrote. “Instead, he decided to burn down the debate — by constantly interrupting, not engaging on the substance, offering falsehood after falsehood, and questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump talked over Biden and moderator Chris Wallace so incessantly that Biden resorted to saying, “Will you shut up, man?” — possibly one of the most memorable lines from the debate.

Ultimately, they wrote, this strategy is unlikely to give Trump a boost — not even in the “friendly terrain” of last night’s debates, where he received more questions about the Supreme Court and violent protesters than the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Biden didn’t put away the race with his debate performance last night, but Trump certainly bailed him out by ensuring that the spectacle of last night’s train wreck would be the top takeaway; by not even trying to change this race from a referendum on him into a choice versus Biden; by refusing to denounce white supremacists when he was given the opportunity; and by attempting to delegitimize the entire debate,” they concluded.

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Biden won’: Fox Business host gives Kayleigh McEnany bad news about Trump’s debate

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump came out on top against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Tuesday night's debate.

McEnany was asked about Trump's performance by Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

"He thinks he won the debate?" Varney wondered. "Does he think that?"

"Yes, he does," McEnany replied. "He was in very good spirits. He brought the fight that I think the American people wanted to see."

"President Trump took on the role of both the media, what they should be doing, and a candidate sharing his record with the American people," she opined.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Tim Scott says Trump ‘misspoke’ about Proud Boys: ‘If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak’

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) on Wednesday sought to excuse President Donald Trump's refusal to disavow a far-right extremist group.

At Tuesday night's presidential debate, Trump was asked to speak out against the neo-fascist Proud Boys group.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by!" Trump replied.

On Wednesday, Scott was given a chance to comment on the remark during a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

“I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace's comment," Scott said. "I think he misspoke. I think he should correct it, if he doesn't correct it, I guess he didn't misspeak.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Former RNC chair and Montana governor spurns his party to endorse Joe Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 30, 2020

By

Former Republican Montana Gov. Marc Racicot, who also served as chairman of the Republican National Committee for two years, has broken with his party and is endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Helena Independent Record reports that Racicot made his endorsement on Tuesday evening in an interview with Yellowstone Public Radio.

"Even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him," the former Montana governor said before making an argument in favor of Biden's moral character.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE