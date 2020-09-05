Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump hired a ‘Faux-Bama’ impersonator he could yell at in a campaign video: Michael Cohen

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image. Photo of Donald Trump by Gage Skidmore and White House photo of Barack Obama by Pete Souza.

More revelations about Donald Trump continue to come out from Michael Cohen’s forthcoming book Disloyal: A Memoir.

On Saturday evening, The Washington Post revealed details from Cohen’s tell-all book after obtaining a copy. CNN also obtained a copy and reported on the portions discussing Trump’s fixation with President Barack Obama.

“Before Donald Trump ever sought the Oval Office, he was preoccupied by its occupant President Barack Obama, publicly questioning his birthplace and privately describing him as ‘a Manchurian candidate’ who obtained his Ivy League degrees only by way of affirmative action, according to a new book by Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen,” CNN reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN added a shocking detail, “Trump’s disdain for Obama was so extreme that he took his fixation a step further, according to Cohen: Trump hired a ‘Faux-Bama’ to participate in a video in which Trump ‘ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him.'”

Cohen included a photo of the Obama impersonator in his book.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s scheme to end the census early thwarted by a federal judge: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suffered a legal setback on Saturday after a federal judge in California blocked the administration's effort to cut short the 2020 census.

"The temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in the Northern District of California comes after challengers led by the National Urban League filed an emergency request as part of a federal lawsuit — both of which cite NPR's reporting. The order is expected to remain in effect until a court hearing is held on Sept. 17 for the plaintiffs' request for a court order that would require counting to continue through the end of October," NPR reported Saturday. "The bureau had previously been working towards ending all counting efforts on Oct. 31 to make up for delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Shocking details from Michael Cohen tell-all book revealed after the Washington Post obtained a copy

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen's forthcoming tell-all book were reported on Saturday after The Washington Post obtained a copy.

"President Trump’s longtime lawyer and personal fixer, Michael Cohen, alleges in a new book that Trump made 'overt and covert attempts to get Russia to interfere in the 2016 election' and that the future commander in chief was also well aware of Cohen’s hush-money payoff to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during that campaign," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Chris Cillizza is awful’: CNN editor-at-large blasted for ‘the worst hot take of 2020’

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 5, 2020

By

Controversial CNN editor-at-large Chris Cillizza offered his take on the scandal over President Donald Trump reportedly disparaging U.S. servicemembers.

The scandal was originally reported by The Atlantlic and subsequently was largely confirmed by the Associated Press, The Washington Post and even Fox News.

But in Cillizza's analysis, he puts the reporting on equal weight with Trump's denials.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image