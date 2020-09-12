Trump holding COVID ‘super spreader’ rallies questioned as campaign strategy: ‘You can’t win if your voters are dead’
Video aired by CNN on Saturday showed a large crowd gathered for President Donald Trump’s rally in Nevada, with no social distancing and few masks.
While other politicians might have been embarrassed to see their supporters flaunting COVID-19 recommendations, Trump actually tweeted video out showing his supporters without masks.
ON MY WAY — SEE YOU SOON! pic.twitter.com/t7vAElQQt6
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020
Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II blasted Trump for holding the rally.
“Trump is endangering Nevadans and flying in the face of his own White House recommendations by holding rallies this weekend,” McCurdy told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “These emergency directives were put in place because under Trump’s watch, the outbreak of coronavirus got out of control.”
“Over 190,000 Americans are dead, including nearly 1,500 Nevadans. But still, Trump continues to care more about boosting his own ego through super spreader rallies than about the health and safety of Nevadans,” he added.
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s 2020 campaign approach:
You can't win if your voters are dead, Don. https://t.co/t9Y4Uyqwbs
— Dub Leahy (@dubleahy) September 12, 2020
How to spread the coronavirus:
1. Have a president who couldn't care less about the health & well-being of the nation's citizens
2. Hold mass gatherings even when public health guidelines & local/state laws forbid them
3. Discourage the use of masks
4. Attend a Trump rally
— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 12, 2020
How many COVID deaths you expect from this one
— MIKE DENISON – BLACK LIVES MATTER (@mikd33) September 12, 2020
We have a POTUS who is responsible for facilitating the transmission of a deadly virus in the middle of a pandemic. History will not be kind.
— Dr Tom (@drtom878) September 12, 2020
Fucking stupids. pic.twitter.com/IdMvyhyixZ
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 12, 2020
Coronavirus likes this.
Darwin approves.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 12, 2020
Did you see the pregnant woman? What is she thinking? Why take that risk? I just don’t understand the logic.🤦♀️
— [email protected] 🏖🎶❤️🥂🐠🐬 (@Lisa58826659) September 12, 2020
Herman Cain won’t be able to attend. …
— OldHippie (@The_Old_Hippie) September 12, 2020
Congratulations donald*
You must be so proud
World Leader in #coronavirus Deaths☠️
Total now stands at 198,110💀
Infection Rate straight up
No flattening of the curve
In fact…No curve in sight!
Still holding your super spreader Rallies #TrumpIsALoser pic.twitter.com/My7agjXygk
— 52 Days & Counting Down…🍊🤡 🌊 (@jean_mumford) September 12, 2020
Trump's holding another super-spreader rally today in NV in the middle of a deadly pandemic. He only cares about getting reelected, not about his own supporter's lives.
-no national plan
-no plan for schools
-no national testing program
What a failure to lead.#BloodyHands
— Chi (@ammaschi) September 12, 2020
With so many without masks, this brings new meaning to dying to see the President…https://t.co/GtrsQEgtfJ https://t.co/pQx3KxHa1q
— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) September 12, 2020
Masks
Aren’t
Great
Again https://t.co/KN5QIHWGPh
— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 12, 2020
How many of those people will you kill? https://t.co/6XukjKD53t
— Jessica M. MSN, FNP-C (@Jessica69461301) September 12, 2020
WHITE SUPREMACIST EVANGELICAL DEATH CULT! https://t.co/b4L8UpKKxW
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 12, 2020
COVID-19 is licking it's chops. Mmm, thousands of MAGAts with no masks!! Yummy!! https://t.co/nZg4GzIDTS
— Majestic (@MajesticResists) September 12, 2020
It's a Death Cult https://t.co/Hi6PSOLrc2
— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) September 12, 2020
No masks. No social distancing. No class. https://t.co/b4L8UpKKxW
— Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 12, 2020
This is how you lost Herman Cain's vote https://t.co/0K7ZGpFBcr
— Jerry (@OneDayAsALion_) September 13, 2020
I would never sacrifice my life for this idiot 👇
And neither should you
Remember #HermanCain?? https://t.co/mcpv8xXT4J
— Manny Funes (@Manny_Funes) September 12, 2020
That’s what Covid said. https://t.co/l1S4TVPoYK
— danmicovic (@danmicovic) September 12, 2020
This is INSANE, all these people in wheelchairs without masks. https://t.co/mOYriHchPj
— Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) September 12, 2020
