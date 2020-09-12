Trump holding COVID ‘super spreader’ rallies questioned as campaign strategy: ‘You can’t win if your voters are dead’

Video aired by CNN on Saturday showed a large crowd gathered for President Donald Trump’s rally in Nevada, with no social distancing and few masks.

While other politicians might have been embarrassed to see their supporters flaunting COVID-19 recommendations, Trump actually tweeted video out showing his supporters without masks.

ON MY WAY — SEE YOU SOON! pic.twitter.com/t7vAElQQt6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II blasted Trump for holding the rally.

“Trump is endangering Nevadans and flying in the face of his own White House recommendations by holding rallies this weekend,” McCurdy told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “These emergency directives were put in place because under Trump’s watch, the outbreak of coronavirus got out of control.”

“Over 190,000 Americans are dead, including nearly 1,500 Nevadans. But still, Trump continues to care more about boosting his own ego through super spreader rallies than about the health and safety of Nevadans,” he added.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s 2020 campaign approach:

You can't win if your voters are dead, Don. https://t.co/t9Y4Uyqwbs — Dub Leahy (@dubleahy) September 12, 2020

How to spread the coronavirus: 1. Have a president who couldn't care less about the health & well-being of the nation's citizens 2. Hold mass gatherings even when public health guidelines & local/state laws forbid them 3. Discourage the use of masks 4. Attend a Trump rally — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) September 12, 2020

How many COVID deaths you expect from this one — MIKE DENISON – BLACK LIVES MATTER (@mikd33) September 12, 2020

We have a POTUS who is responsible for facilitating the transmission of a deadly virus in the middle of a pandemic. History will not be kind. — Dr Tom (@drtom878) September 12, 2020

Coronavirus likes this. Darwin approves. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 12, 2020

Did you see the pregnant woman? What is she thinking? Why take that risk? I just don’t understand the logic.🤦‍♀️ — [email protected] 🏖🎶❤️🥂🐠🐬 (@Lisa58826659) September 12, 2020

Herman Cain won’t be able to attend. … — OldHippie (@The_Old_Hippie) September 12, 2020

Congratulations donald*

You must be so proud

World Leader in #coronavirus Deaths☠️ Total now stands at 198,110💀 Infection Rate straight up No flattening of the curve In fact…No curve in sight! Still holding your super spreader Rallies #TrumpIsALoser pic.twitter.com/My7agjXygk — 52 Days & Counting Down…🍊🤡 🌊 (@jean_mumford) September 12, 2020

Trump's holding another super-spreader rally today in NV in the middle of a deadly pandemic. He only cares about getting reelected, not about his own supporter's lives. -no national plan

-no plan for schools

-no national testing program What a failure to lead.#BloodyHands — Chi (@ammaschi) September 12, 2020

With so many without masks, this brings new meaning to dying to see the President…https://t.co/GtrsQEgtfJ https://t.co/pQx3KxHa1q — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) September 12, 2020

Masks

Aren’t

Great

Again https://t.co/KN5QIHWGPh — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) September 12, 2020

How many of those people will you kill? https://t.co/6XukjKD53t — Jessica M. MSN, FNP-C (@Jessica69461301) September 12, 2020

WHITE SUPREMACIST EVANGELICAL DEATH CULT! https://t.co/b4L8UpKKxW — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 12, 2020

COVID-19 is licking it's chops. Mmm, thousands of MAGAts with no masks!! Yummy!! https://t.co/nZg4GzIDTS — Majestic (@MajesticResists) September 12, 2020

It's a Death Cult https://t.co/Hi6PSOLrc2 — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) September 12, 2020

No masks. No social distancing. No class. https://t.co/b4L8UpKKxW — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) September 12, 2020

This is how you lost Herman Cain's vote https://t.co/0K7ZGpFBcr — Jerry (@OneDayAsALion_) September 13, 2020

I would never sacrifice my life for this idiot 👇

And neither should you Remember #HermanCain?? https://t.co/mcpv8xXT4J — Manny Funes (@Manny_Funes) September 12, 2020