Trump in court for another hail Mary lawsuit against SDNY prosecutor — but he’ll lose: US Attorney

Published

23 mins ago

on

donald trump no collusion
Donald Trump crosses arms when asked about Robert Mueller investigation (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump is in court Tuesday attempting to hide his financial documents from a grand jury empaneled by the Southern District of New York. It’s something that isn’t expected to work, however.

Trump’s legal team filed another appeal in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, where oral arguments are being heard.

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance and former state and federal prosecutor Elie Honig both described Trump’s legal move as a hail Mary.

“I don’t usually have much of a crystal ball for how courts will rule, but Trump will lose here,” said Vance.

Honig explained that he knows the Second Circuit Court of Appeals well from his time as a prosecutor where he “argued in it many times.

“They’ll uphold the subpoena and reject Trump’s obstructionism. Mark it down,” he predicted.

Breaking Banner

Trump denies that a ‘series of mini-strokes’ sent him suddenly to Walter Reed hospital

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump moaned about renewed speculation about his sudden visit last year to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt reports in his new book that Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby in November 2019 when the president was rushed on a Saturday afternoon to the military hospital, which the White House later explained as routine testing, but others have speculated was more serious.

"It never ends!" Trump tweeted, after cable news programs covered the new revelations. "Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN’s Daniel Dale on Trump’s latest Biden attack: ‘It’s almost too stupid to fact check’

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale argued on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's most recent claims against Democratic nominee Joe Biden are "almost too stupid to fact check."

Dale made the assertion after Trump told Fox News that Biden's campaign is run by "people in dark shadows."

"They are people you've never heard of, they are people that are on the streets," the president told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday. "They are people that are controlling the streets."

"It's almost too stupid to fact check," Dale explained to CNN's Jim Sciutto. "When you have Fox's Laura Ingraham telling you it sounds like a conspiracy theory, it's probably a conspiracy theory."

Continue Reading
 
 
