‘Trump is a phony’: Veteran journalist tears into president’s decades-long scam

Published

1 min ago

on

(Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Journalist David Corn has been tweeting out a request for President Donald Trump’s tax returns almost every day since the 2016 election, and his wish finally came true — kind of.

The Mother Jones reporter said the New York Times report revealed Trump was no business genius, but had conned the U.S. government for years.

“The tax returns were always an appropriate focus for attention,” Corn wrote. “Trump’s steadfast refusal to release them was an early sign that Trump believed rules and norms do not apply to him.”

Republicans never pressured Trump to follow a decades-old precedent and release his tax returns, which Corn said offered a preview of their refusal to hold the president accountable.

“Trump’s trashing of this tradition was troubling, for, as a business owner with interests around the world, his tax returns were important for assessing his actual or potential conflicts of interest,” Corn wrote. “They were also important for evaluating his sales pitch. He contended that because he was a super successful, deal-making billionaire, he was qualified to be president of the United States.”

But the problem is, Corn said, none of that is true.

“The finances of the Trump Organization were opaque,” he wrote. “Trump used literally hundreds of separate companies to do business — and voters had no way of knowing whether he was bullsh*tting them. His tax returns were one of the few ways to objectively judge this novice politician. They could be the corrective to his I-am-the-greatest propaganda. They also could reveal a crucial element for any politician, let one seeking the highest office in the land: is he or she honest?”

The Times wasn’t able to determine how much Trump is worth or prove any crimes, but they confirmed he had paid virtually nothing in taxes for the past 18 years while running up a staggering $421 million debt he must repay before the end of a prospective second term.

“This revelation underscores that Trump is a phony,” Corn wrote. “That he cannot be trusted. That he is not the success he claims to be. This is the curtain that Trump never wanted pulled back. With the assorted, immediate, and dire threats facing the nation — the coronavirus crisis, the economic downturn, social injustice, climate change, and more — the compelling question of the moment is whether the country can effectively confront these challenges with a scoundrel in the White House.”


Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats have a simple strategy to make the Supreme Court vacancy painful for the GOP

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Senate Republicans appear to have the political resolve to force through President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick, ultra-conservative circuit judge Amy Coney Barrett, in the days right before the election.

But that does not mean Democrats can't make them pay a heavy price for it, wrote Abigail Tracy for Vanity Fair.

"Democrats are focused on winning the messaging fight," wrote Tracy. "Polling from CNN suggests they have a head start, with nearly six in 10 Americans indicating that they think the winner of November’s election should fill the open Supreme Court seat. In the days since Ginsburg passed, Democrats have zeroed in on a Supreme Court case over the Affordable Care Act, slated for mid-November, to make their argument."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s tax returns exposed him as a ‘populist fraud’ who suckered the ‘rubes’: ex-RNC official

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

Writing for the Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller claimed the New York Times' explosive report on Donald Trump taxes -- and the fact that he is basically not paying any -- exposed the president as a "populist fraud" who has pulled a fast one on the "rubes" by making them think he cares about them.

Miller began by quoting from the president's ghost-written "Art of the Deal" where the president supposedly claimed, "You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on,” which now seems prescient based upon the bombshell tax return report.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

She was so dedicated to the GOP she got an elephant tattoo — now she’s fleeing the party

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

In an op-ed published at HuffPost this Monday, guest writer and lifelong Republican Allyson Reedy explains why she's removing her Republican elephant tattoo that's she's had since she was 18-years-old.

Twenty-one years later, Reedy sees an all-time high deficit, beyond questionable extensions and abuses of federal power, astounding private sector corruption, "and a president who insults everyone who calls him out on his lies as fake, weak, nasty dummies."

"That little red-and-blue pachyderm represents something different today than it did at the end of the Clinton years," she writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
