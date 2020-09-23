Trump is asked about Breonna Taylor — and spends his entire answer praising himself

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter to comment on the Breonna Taylor case, in which one police officer was indicted for wanton endangerment for gunshots into neighbors’ apartments but the killing of Taylor herself was found justified.

In response, Trump said nothing about Taylor or about the case — but bragged about having a terrific record on racial issues.

“Do you believe justice was served in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky, and what is your message to the Black community who believe perhaps justice was not served by the decision of the grand jury in Kentucky?” Trump was asked.

“My message is, I love the Black community and done more for the Black community than any other president, and I say, with a possible exception of Abraham Lincoln,” said Trump. “And I mean with Opportunity Zones and criminal justice reform with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically Black universities, colleges, schools, what we’ve done nobody that is done more. Abraham Lincoln, let’s give him the nod, but beyond that nobody has done more.”