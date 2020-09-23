Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is asked about Breonna Taylor — and spends his entire answer praising himself

Published

10 mins ago

on

HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 10, 2019:President Donald Trump gestures in total shock during a campaign rally at the Giant Center. (Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter to comment on the Breonna Taylor case, in which one police officer was indicted for wanton endangerment for gunshots into neighbors’ apartments but the killing of Taylor herself was found justified.

In response, Trump said nothing about Taylor or about the case — but bragged about having a terrific record on racial issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you believe justice was served in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky, and what is your message to the Black community who believe perhaps justice was not served by the decision of the grand jury in Kentucky?” Trump was asked.

“My message is, I love the Black community and done more for the Black community than any other president, and I say, with a possible exception of Abraham Lincoln,” said Trump. “And I mean with Opportunity Zones and criminal justice reform with prison reform, with what we’ve done for historically Black universities, colleges, schools, what we’ve done nobody that is done more. Abraham Lincoln, let’s give him the nod, but beyond that nobody has done more.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is asked about Breonna Taylor — and spends his entire answer praising himself

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter to comment on the Breonna Taylor case, in which one police officer was indicted for wanton endangerment for gunshots into neighbors' apartments but the killing of Taylor herself was found justified.

In response, Trump said nothing about Taylor or about the case — but bragged about having a terrific record on racial issues.

"Do you believe justice was served in the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky, and what is your message to the Black community who believe perhaps justice was not served by the decision of the grand jury in Kentucky?" Trump was asked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s vaccine czar refuses to give up stock in drug company involved in his government role

Published

29 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

The former pharmaceutical executive tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the administration’s race to a COVID-19 vaccine is refusing to give up investments that stand to benefit from his work — at least during his lifetime.

The executive, Moncef Slaoui, is the top scientist on Operation Warp Speed, the administration’s effort to develop a coronavirus vaccine in record time. Federal law requires government officials to disclose their personal finances and divest any holdings relating to their work, but Slaoui said he wouldn’t take the job under those conditions. So the administration said it’s treating him as a contractor. Contractors aren’t bound by the same ethics rules but also aren’t supposed to wield as much authority as full employees.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘You can’t go anywhere if you’re Black’: MSNBC panelist unleashes on cops letting white supremacist militias walk freely

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

A frustrated Jason Johnson lamented his exhaustion and sadness that in Louisville, Kentucky, there were militia members who were safer than people of color because of how people of color continue to be treated.

"You know, every time this happens, and this has happened a lot, I always tell myself before I go on air, I'm not going to get pissed or do any sort of performative tears or rage or anything like that," Johnson confessed. "And yet today, I can't help it. I'm so disgusted by this. I'm so disgusted by Daniel Cameron's performance."

He went on to say he is exhausted from the non-stop double standard for the way that people of color are treated on television, by the police, by communities and more.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE