Trump is ‘assassinating the presidency’ — and it may be too late to save it: Bob Woodward

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward lamented that President Donald Trump was destroying the office he holds.
The famed Washington Post reporter, who spent hours speaking to the president for his recent book, “Rage,” was disturbed by Trump’s unhinged behavior during the first debate with Joe Biden.
“I don’t want to overstate this, but he is assassinating the presidency,” Woodward said. “The job of a president is protect the people, tell the truth, provide some sort of moral compass — hey, this is why we’re doing it, this is where we’re going.”
Woodward said he never gained a sense that Trump appreciates the seriousness of his role, and he said that came across as he repeatedly interrupted and insulted Biden.
“I spent a lot of time talking to him over the year this year about that, and he will give out words words, but there’s nothing behind it, and that was revealed last night,” Woodward said. “So embarrassment, sadness, and people are going to have to unwind some of this and make sense of our democracy in the coming four months before the next president takes office, and it might be Trump, certainly, it might be Trump.”
“[We’ve got a] big mess on our hands,” he added. “Always, the question is, are the institutions up to it, and I have to vote doubt on that. I don’t know whether we have a process or leadership out there that can gather the remnants that are on the floor that Trump has shredded, just absolutely shredded and ignored and put it back together. Sorry to be a pessimist.”
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump's rude and belligerent debate performance.
The president continuously interrupted and insulted Joe Biden, as Fox News moderator Chris Wallace feebly tried to enforce the debate rules, and "Morning Joe" panelists agreed there would not likely be another debate.
"I don't know how you could go forward and have another debate like that, unless the commission somehow takes control and tries to get the moderator or someone to assert themselves in a different way," said contributor John Heilemann. "But I think it was an utter disgrace for the process, but also just a sign of desperation and a huge backfire moment for Donald Trump here. This has not worked to his advantage, and everything he did suggested just how weak and just how desperate he was in the face of this moment."
Among the stream of authoritarian remarks President Donald Trump let loose during his disastrous performance at Tuesday night's presidential debate, one of the most alarming to voting rights advocates came at the tail-end of the 90-minute event, when the incumbent openly encouraged his supporters to "go into the polls and watch very carefully."
Though poll watching is authorized in states across the U.S., the activity is restricted by specific rules and guidelines aimed at preventing a candidate's backers from showing up at polling places and intimidating voters attempting to cast their ballots. The president's comments Tuesday night, observers warned, went well beyond a call for legally sanctioned and qualified election observers.