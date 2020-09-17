Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is bragging about bringing back manufacturing — but factories are still bleeding jobs

Published

9 mins ago

on

US President Donald Trump speaks about the impeachment inquiry during a tour of the Flextronics computer manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

President Donald Trump is telling voters that he’s led a complete revitalization of manufacturing jobs in the United States — even though the reality is factories are still shedding jobs.

Politico reports that while Trump has been touting a “manufacturing miracle” on the campaign trail, the recession caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has led domestic manufacturers to cut back on jobs and invest more in automation technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Manufacturing across the U.S. is still down 720,000 workers from February despite gaining 29,000 jobs in August, with the pandemic more than wiping out the overall modest gains of 500,000 from Trump’s first three years in office — about the same pace of growth as under President Barack Obama,” Politico reports.

The pandemic has proven particularly tough for manufacturing employees, who can’t do their jobs from home and who have difficulty maintaining social distance when they are at work.

Mark Muro, an economist at the Brookings Institution, tells Politico that there is simply no way to square the president’s claims about manufacturing with the facts on the ground.

“In recessions of any kind, automation is accelerated because paying workers just becomes more expensive,” Muro said. “Meanwhile, technology and automation has improved and gotten cheaper so it’s easily used.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is bragging about bringing back manufacturing — but factories are still bleeding jobs

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is telling voters that he's led a complete revitalization of manufacturing jobs in the United States -- even though the reality is factories are still shedding jobs.

Politico reports that while Trump has been touting a "manufacturing miracle" on the campaign trail, the recession caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has led domestic manufacturers to cut back on jobs and invest more in automation technology.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House knew Giuliani source was Kremlin agent — but that might have made him more attractive: ‘That’s how toxic things are’

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani's source in an attempt to smear Joe Biden has been flagged for more than a year by U.S. intelligence as a conduit for Russian efforts to interfere with the 2020 election.

Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach was sanctioned last week by the Treasury Department for attempting to meddle in the U.S. election on behalf of the Kremlin, and that has caused problems for Giuliani and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who is leading a probe of Biden's activity in Ukraine, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden is thrashing Trump on Social Security cuts — all thanks to the president’s own executive order

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump last month issued an executive order that deferred collection of payroll taxes -- and then he pledged to completely eliminate the tax if he gets re-elected in November.

The problem for the president, however, is the payroll tax is used to fund Social Security, which has given Democratic rival Joe Biden the opportunity to hammer him for defunding an incredibly popular safety net program.

Continue Reading
 
 