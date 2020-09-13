Trump is ‘out of time, out of targets’ as his campaign stalls out and election day looms: CNN analyst
In a written report for CNN, White House Correspondent John Harwood said Donald Trump has a monumental task ahead of him convincing undecideds to vote for him in November now that he is putting out fires from two separate scandals that have disrupted his re-election campaign over the past few weeks.
Following a report from The Atlantic that the president smeared U.S military members as “losers and suckers,” only to have Watergate reporter Bob Woodward provide an audiotape of the president admitting that he lied to the American public about the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Harwood claimed the Trump campaign is too tied up with damage control when they should be consolidating support.
Writing, “Outsized attention to Trump’s base, most conspicuously the maskless true-believers who pack his rallies despite the coronavirus pandemic, obscures the reality that they number too few to give him a second term. Though Trump eked out an electoral victory four years ago with 46.1% of the popular vote, he cannot repeat that feat with 43%,” Harwood added voting is already going on at a time when the president is still floundering.
And that doesn’t even take into account the so-called “undecideds,” of which there might not be enough to change his fortunes.
“That’s expected in a race between rivals as familiar as the incumbent and a former vice president. In CNN’s national poll after both major-party conventions, 13% of registered voters said they hadn’t chosen a candidate or could still change their mind. At the same point in 2016, that share of persuadable voters stood at 19%,” he explained.
Additionally, Trump was helped in 2016 by prominent third-party candidates, with Harwood explaining, “In summer 2016, Libertarian standard-bearer Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein drew roughly 10% in combined support before fading to half that level by Election Day. Trump’s tumultuous presidency has diminished the market for experimentation, leaving comparatively-obscure third-party choices with smaller followings this year. NBC News/Wall Street Journal pollsters have found that third-party voters from 2016 now lean toward Biden.”
Harwood went to explain that Trump’s attacks on Biden as mentally unfit seems to have gone nowhere with a Fox News poll on Sunday showing voters have more concerns about the president’s “mental soundness.”
“Trump seeks to reclaim lost white support with increasingly-raw appeals to racism, warning a Biden victory would ‘demolish the suburbs’ through higher crime, expanded low-income housing, and untamed protests by the likes of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. But it’s unclear that voters even mildly drawn to Biden’s more unifying message will find that plausible or appealing,” Harwood suggested, “The burden of proof Trump faces underscores his recent lost opportunity. As Trump fended off media bombshells, he didn’t lose national support but didn’t gain any, either. And with early voting already underway in some places, the calendar kept moving.”
The new American religion of QAnon is giving the right-wing an army of useful idiots
In the previous four installments of this series, I chronicled the attempts made by an old friend to convince me of an outlandish conspiracy theory being promoted by the group of rabid online Trump supporters known as QAnon. According to my friend, initiates of the Illuminati had teamed up with subterranean demons to torture, rape and eat kidnapped children in underground military bases ruled by the mortal enemies of Donald Trump. He insisted that when Trump is re-elected in November we can all look forward to the abolition of the income tax, the development of "free energy" for all and the public unveiling of thousands of grateful kidnapped children rescued by Trump's private army of "white hats" from cages squirrelled away in these Satanist-controlled underground dungeons.
‘Brainless twit’ Trump buried in ridicule for boasting about a fake award named after a ‘failed US invasion’
Donald Trump was buried in ridicule on Sunday afternoon after boasting on Twitter that he was the recipient of the prestigious "Bay of Pigs Award," which, incidentally, doesn't exist as noted by CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale.
According to the president, "Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!"
Trump busted for claiming he received non-existent ‘Bay of Pigs Award’ in Twitter rant
Following news that billionaire Michael Bloomberg is sinking $100 million into Florida to boost Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and defeat Donald Trump in November, the president first attacked Bloomberg on Twitter and then laid claim to an award that he stated was bestowed upon him by some of Florida's Cuban-Americans.
As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explains, there is no such thing as the awkwardly named "Bay of Pigs Award."
According to Trump, "Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work! Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!"