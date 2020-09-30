‘Trump is still trying to prove his worth to his daddy’: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz appeared on an MSNBC panel with Michael Cohen and Anthony Scaramucci to discuss what they understand about President Donald Trump and his psychology.

Schwartz, who said that the only reason he wrote the book was for money, explained that the people that are endeared to Trump are primarily those who never felt good enough as young boys.

“First, it is mostly men,” said Schwartz. “Women are overwhelmingly against Trump. There is a disease that especially afflicts men and, most of all, men who grow up with a feeling of not being good enough. The disease of trying to win from the outside world through money and power and fame the love and recognition that was missing for them when they grew up in their own families. It is the heart of why Trump does what he does. He’s still trying to prove his worth to his daddy. It is the story I tell about myself in Dealing with the Devil. I suspect it’s true. I don’t know. I suspect it is true for Michael and Anthony.”

Schwartz explained that he’s been working on it for the past 30 years, but Trump clearly hasn’t.

“I mean, the reckoning is why I feel such joy in giving away my royalties from the Art of the Deal to people and causes that can serve a greater good,” he went on. “So in my case, over the next month, I’ll donate my next trench of royalties, I’ve donated all royalties since the Art of a deal since Trump was elected to Joe Biden and fighting for Republican Senate seats, and to causes that Trump hates. It’s my way of getting Trump to support what he hates.”

Former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci explained that his experience with Trump was a psychological awakening of self-awareness after seven years of knowing the now-president.

“I grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood,” he said. “My parents did give me a lot of love, but we were hustling in a tight budgeted family. I love the book that Tony wrote. I told him that when I was about 23 years old and I was inspired by it. So, for me when I met Mr. Trump, and Michael did introduce me to him, I had this feeling about him that, ‘Okay, this is a doer, a guy that can get things done.’ And then, [after] more time, I saw him, and then when we were on the campaign, he was way more relaxed because he didn’t think he would win the presidency.”

Scaramucci said that knowing Trump, in the beginning, wasn’t a big ego boost, but after he won the presidency, his personal ego took over, and the idea of working for the president and in the White House took hold.

“When your ego and pride kicks in, Ari, your emotions go up, and your intelligence goes down,” he explained.

See the full discussion below: