Trump isn’t even smart enough to be a white nationalist: White House officials

President Donald Trump might not be smart enough to understand white nationalism, according to multiple officials who’ve served under him.

White House officials revealed some of the president’s bigotry to the Washington Post toward Black and Jewish people, but several officials questioned his intellect and pointed out that he saved his worst vitriol for women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Several officials said that Trump is not a disciplined enough thinker to grasp the full dimensions of the white nationalist agenda, let alone embrace it,” the Post reported. “Others pointed out that they have observed him making far more offensive comments about women, insisting that his scorn is all-encompassing and therefore shouldn’t be construed as racist.”

Still others argued that Trump placed far greater value on wealth, fame or loyalty than race or ethnicity, and pointed out that he routinely mistreated white government officials.

“This is a guy who abuses people in his cabinet, abuses four-star generals, abuses people who gave their life for this country, abuses civil servants,” said one former senior White House official. “It’s not like he doesn’t abuse people that are white as well.”