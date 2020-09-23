Quantcast
Trump isn’t even smart enough to be a white nationalist: White House officials

1 min ago

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the news media before boarding Marine One to depart for travel to New Orleans from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump might not be smart enough to understand white nationalism, according to multiple officials who’ve served under him.

White House officials revealed some of the president’s bigotry to the Washington Post toward Black and Jewish people, but several officials questioned his intellect and pointed out that he saved his worst vitriol for women.

“Several officials said that Trump is not a disciplined enough thinker to grasp the full dimensions of the white nationalist agenda, let alone embrace it,” the Post reported. “Others pointed out that they have observed him making far more offensive comments about women, insisting that his scorn is all-encompassing and therefore shouldn’t be construed as racist.”

Still others argued that Trump placed far greater value on wealth, fame or loyalty than race or ethnicity, and pointed out that he routinely mistreated white government officials.

“This is a guy who abuses people in his cabinet, abuses four-star generals, abuses people who gave their life for this country, abuses civil servants,” said one former senior White House official. “It’s not like he doesn’t abuse people that are white as well.”


Couple calls cops on Black teacher for taking photos for her online classroom

9 mins ago

September 23, 2020

On August 14, an altercation took place at Red Hawk Elementary School in Temecula, California, where physical education teacher Tiffany Suetos apparently was taking photos for her online classroom when she was confronted by a couple who lived nearby, the Valley News reports.

According to a police report, a woman confronted Suetos, who is Black, and said she “exited her residence and requested to know the reason why Suetos was on school grounds, her name, and requested to know if she was an employee of the district." The woman reportedly thought Suetos was taking pictures of her home.

Mental health experts: Biden far exceeds Trump in psychiatric fitness

39 mins ago

September 23, 2020

Most Americans would agree that the President of the United States should be a normal, honorable, and effective leader of the country.  Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said this about Joe Biden: “He is as good a man as God created” and “He is the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics.” In contrast, Graham has said this about Donald Trump: “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office.” The stark differences between Biden and Trump are revealed in these strong comments.

‘Bye Kaleigh’: Critics mock press secretary after devastating supercut exposes McEnany’s incessant lies

41 mins ago

September 23, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is trending on Twitter as her lies to defend President Donald Trump are coming back to haunt her.

The latest Twitter trend began with a newly released video ad, titled "Bye Kayleigh." In it, the Progressive political group MeidasTouch offered a timeline of McEnany's most outlandish lies in defense of Trump.

In a statement, the Progressive PAC slammed McEnany, comparing her to “Baghdad Bob,” whose real name is Mohammed Saeed al-Sahhaf. "Baghdad Bob" served as an Iraqi propaganda minister under former Iraq President and dictator Saddam Hussein.

