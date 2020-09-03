Trump lashes out at Fox News over polls showing him losing — and blames them for massive stock market drop
President Donald Trump attacked Fox News after his campaign manager complained the network’s polls were inaccurate.
The network’s poll found Democrat Joe Biden leading in Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin — particularly among women and suburban voters — and Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien appeared on “Fox & Friends” to complain.
“I love Fox News, I love you guys [but] I don’t love your polls,” Stepien told the hosts, who did not defend their pollster colleagues.
Trump launched his own attack several hours later.
“Fox News Polls are, as in the past, Fake News,” Trump tweeted. “They have been from the beginning, way off in 2016. Get a new pollster. I believe we are leading BIG!”
.@FoxNews Polls are, as in the past, Fake News. They have been from the beginning, way off in 2016. Get a new pollster. I believe we are leading BIG!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020
He followed up a short time later by accusing Fox News of trying to undermine his candidacy by tanking the stock market.
“Do you notice that any time Fake News Suppression Polls are put out, like @FoxNews, the Stock Market goes DOWN,” Trump tweeted. “We are going to WIN!”
Do you notice that any time Fake News Suppression Polls are put out, like @FoxNews, the Stock Market goes DOWN. We are going to WIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020
