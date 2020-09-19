Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump lashes out at Susan Collins for standing up to him on the Supreme Court

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House (screengrab)

President Donald Trump on Saturday spoke with reporters as he was departing the White House of a campaign rally.

Trump lashed out at Susan Collins (R-ME), who issued a statement saying the winner of the 2020 election should choose the justice who will replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

“President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s beginning the process of reviewing his nominee’s credentials,” Collins wrote in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election. In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the president or selecting a new one, the decision a lifetime appointment should be made by the president who is elected on November 3rd,” she wrote.

“I totally disagree with her. We won,” Trump said.

Trump also said he was likely to nominate a woman and wants a confirmation vote prior to the election.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Democrats need not ‘grin and bear it’ on the Supreme Court — but only if they win the Senate: Jeffrey Toobin

Published

39 mins ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin laid out his thoughts on the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in The New Yorker on Saturday.

"In Washington, grief yields quickly to calculation," Toobin wrote. "The broad outlines of the situation are already clear. Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, announced within hours of Ginsburg’s death that he will make sure that a Trump nominee gets a vote in the Senate this year. The hypocrisy of his position is breathtaking. Antonin Scalia died on February 13, 2016, nine months before that year’s Presidential election. On that day, McConnell said that he would not allow a hearing or a vote on a nominee from President Barack Obama, because the next President should be allowed to make the choice."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Susan Collins pour cold water on effort to force through Supreme Court confirmation before the election

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

Embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) issued a statement on Saturday afternoon urging that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not hold a confirmation vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November election.

"President Trump has the constitutional authority to make a nomination to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, and I would have no objection to the Senate Judiciary Committee's beginning the process of reviewing his nominee's credentials," Collins wrote.

"Given the proximity of the presidential election, however, I do not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election. In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the president or selecting a new one, the decision a lifetime appointment should be made by the president who is elected on November 3rd," she wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News burned to the ground for outrageous response to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

Fox News and conservative media were taken to task on Saturday by Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan.

"Back in 2016 and early 2017, Fox News was the self-satisfied home to a great deal of principled thinking about the importance of the American people’s will," Sullivan wrote.

"Here, for example, was Laura Ingraham, voicing her approval of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s machinations to bypass Obama nominee Merrick Garland and get conservative justice Neil Gorsuch onto the Supreme Court bench after Trump’s election: 'The last 70 years a Supreme Court justice has not been confirmed in the final year of a president’s term,' preached the future Fox host, then a frequent guest on 'Hannity.' She fretted that it 'doesn’t matter' to left-leaning partisans. This was lofty-sounding but wrong: To pick just one of many examples to the contrary, the Democratic-controlled Senate unanimously confirmed President Reagan’s nomination of Anthony Kennedy in early 1988, an election year."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage.  Help us deliver it.  Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE