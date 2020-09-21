Trump makes fun of Kamala Harris’ name during extended Fox & Friends rant

President Donald Trump made fun of Sen. Kamala Harris’ name during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

The president called in to the show he apparently watches most mornings for a wide-ranging interview, where the hosts asked how he’ll fare against Joe Biden in next week’s debate.

“Well, look, I think he’s a professional,” Trump said. “I don’t know if he’s all there, but I think he’s a professional. I have to assume that he’s a professional and that he can debate. I don’t understand what’s going on, he doesn’t seem to be answering questions, and he can’t answer questions, and much worse a little while ago when he was on the stage with the Democrats, he couldn’t do well. He did okay with Bernie [Sanders], it was sort of a tie. It was nothing great. I always say it wasn’t Winston Churchill, but it was okay. He was horrible when he was debating the Democrats.”

Then the president slurred Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and mockingly pronounced Harris’ name, which he doesn’t always correctly pronounce.

“Pocahontas just destroyed him, and Kamala, as we call her, Kamala — like a comma, she said, like a comma — she was so horrible to him,” Trump said. “She was terrible, what she said to him was terrible. I tell you what, I watched that, and i’m shocked that he picked her because he was so, treated so badly by Kamala, and then he picks her.”