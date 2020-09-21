Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump makes fun of Kamala Harris’ name during extended Fox & Friends rant

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House (screengrab)

President Donald Trump made fun of Sen. Kamala Harris’ name during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

The president called in to the show he apparently watches most mornings for a wide-ranging interview, where the hosts asked how he’ll fare against Joe Biden in next week’s debate.

“Well, look, I think he’s a professional,” Trump said. “I don’t know if he’s all there, but I think he’s a professional. I have to assume that he’s a professional and that he can debate. I don’t understand what’s going on, he doesn’t seem to be answering questions, and he can’t answer questions, and much worse a little while ago when he was on the stage with the Democrats, he couldn’t do well. He did okay with Bernie [Sanders], it was sort of a tie. It was nothing great. I always say it wasn’t Winston Churchill, but it was okay. He was horrible when he was debating the Democrats.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Then the president slurred Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and mockingly pronounced Harris’ name, which he doesn’t always correctly pronounce.

“Pocahontas just destroyed him, and Kamala, as we call her, Kamala — like a comma, she said, like a comma — she was so horrible to him,” Trump said. “She was terrible, what she said to him was terrible. I tell you what, I watched that, and i’m shocked that he picked her because he was so, treated so badly by Kamala, and then he picks her.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham ‘is in danger of an upset’ loss: top elections forecaster

Published

1 min ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) re-election campaign looks increasingly in peril, according to one of America's top elections forecasters.

The latest update from the University of Virginia's Center for Politics claims that Graham today "is in greater danger of an upset" than he was just weeks ago, which has led to a ratings change in Graham's race against Democratic rival Jamie Harrison from "likely R" to "leans R."

Among other things, the Center for Politics points to Harrison's gaudy fundraising numbers as too big to ignore.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker indicted for allegedly choking woman with Ethernet cable and threatening to ‘hog tie’ her

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Kentucky state Sen. Robert Goforth has been indicted for strangulation and assault, after allegedly attacking a woman with an Ethernet cable.

"Earlier this year, a woman said Goforth, 44, strangled her with an Ethernet cable to the point where she had trouble breathing and threatened to 'hog tie' her, according to a police report reviewed by the newspaper," said the report. "The charges have renewed calls from local Democrats for Goforth, a staunch supporter of President Trump who had previously been accused of sexual assault, to resign from his seat. Neither he nor his attorney, Conrad Cessna, immediately responded to requests for comment from The Washington Post."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Maybe by the end of October’: Trump claims COVID-19 vaccine just weeks away

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump predicted a vaccine would be available before the Nov. 3 election.

The president gave himself an A-plus on his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 200,000 in the U.S., and told "Fox & Friends" it would soon end.

"We're rounding the corner, with or without a vaccine," Trump said. "They a hate it when I say it, but that's the way it is. We're rounding the corner on the pandemic, and we've done a phenomenal job -- not just a good job. Other than public relations, but that's because I have fake news. You can't convince them of anything, they're a fake, but we have done -- on public relations, I give myself a D. On the job itself, we take an A-plus with the ventilators and now with the vaccines that are years ahead of schedule."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE