Trump makes fun of Kamala Harris’ name during extended Fox & Friends rant

President Donald Trump made fun of Sen. Kamala Harris’ name during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”
The president called in to the show he apparently watches most mornings for a wide-ranging interview, where the hosts asked how he’ll fare against Joe Biden in next week’s debate.
“Well, look, I think he’s a professional,” Trump said. “I don’t know if he’s all there, but I think he’s a professional. I have to assume that he’s a professional and that he can debate. I don’t understand what’s going on, he doesn’t seem to be answering questions, and he can’t answer questions, and much worse a little while ago when he was on the stage with the Democrats, he couldn’t do well. He did okay with Bernie [Sanders], it was sort of a tie. It was nothing great. I always say it wasn’t Winston Churchill, but it was okay. He was horrible when he was debating the Democrats.”
Then the president slurred Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and mockingly pronounced Harris’ name, which he doesn’t always correctly pronounce.
“Pocahontas just destroyed him, and Kamala, as we call her, Kamala — like a comma, she said, like a comma — she was so horrible to him,” Trump said. “She was terrible, what she said to him was terrible. I tell you what, I watched that, and i’m shocked that he picked her because he was so, treated so badly by Kamala, and then he picks her.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.