Trump panics over mail-in voting: ‘Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED’

President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his fear mongering about mail-in voting and went so far as to suggest that we may never truly know the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want,” the president wrote in an early morning tweet. “Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”

Trump has regularly attacked mail-in voting for the past several months, though this is the first time he’s explicitly said that the election results would be invalid no matter the outcome.

The president drew a bipartisan rebuke over the summer when he floated delaying the November election until the COVID-19 pandemic had passed.