Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump panics over mail-in voting: ‘Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his fear mongering about mail-in voting and went so far as to suggest that we may never truly know the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want,” the president wrote in an early morning tweet. “Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has regularly attacked mail-in voting for the past several months, though this is the first time he’s explicitly said that the election results would be invalid no matter the outcome.

The president drew a bipartisan rebuke over the summer when he floated delaying the November election until the COVID-19 pandemic had passed.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Mika issues ‘ominous’ warning about Trump and Barr: ‘They’re building up to something nefarious’

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski is worried Attorney General William Barr was up to something "nefarious" ahead of November's election.

The attorney general made news Wednesday by urging U.S. attorneys to prosecute some protesters for sedition, musing about the arrest of Seattle's mayor and comparing coronavirus lockdown measures to slavery, and the "Morning Joe" co-host was appalled.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Pennsylvania school teacher slams Trump’s failed leadership in stinging new Biden ad

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star analyzed a new ad Biden is releasing in Pennsylvania, titled "Coach," designed to appeal to white voters who conventionally backed Democrats but flipped to President Donald Trump.

“My dad coached football his whole life,” said the narrator, a school teacher and winery owner from Lawrence County, set against images of youth football games. “I learned a lot from my dad about the way you should be doing things. That now you’re trying to impart that to kids, too. Having good values and morals is probably the best thing.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans panicked as Donald Trump refuses to prepare for debate with ‘formidable’ Joe Biden

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 17, 2020

By

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has had a stern warning for President Donald Trump: do not underestimate former Vice President Joe Biden’s skills as a debater. Christie has stressed that however gaffe-prone Biden has been in speeches, he can be both skillful and aggressive when it comes to debates. But Trump, according to NBC News’ sources, has no plans for traditional debate preparation in September or October.

Continue Reading
 
 