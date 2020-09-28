Trump pitched naming Ivanka as his running mate in 2016: former campaign official
According to a new book coming out from one of Donald Trump’s 2016 deputy campaign managers, the president pitched the idea of having his daughter Ivanka as his running mate in 2016 — a job that later went to Mike Pence.
The Washington Post is reporting that the new book from Rick Gates reveals a president who wanted his daughter by his side in the White House long before he eventually appointed her as a senior White House adviser.
According to the report made the proposal to a collection of his campaign advisers in June of 2016, saying, “I think it should be Ivanka. What about Ivanka as my VP?”
He then reportedly added, “She’s bright, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, and the people would love her!”
According to the Post, the book describes, “Trump was so taken with the concept of his elder daughter as his vice president — and so cool to other options, including his eventual selection, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — that his team polled the idea twice, according to Gates.”
“It was Ivanka Trump who finally ended the conversation, Gates writes, going to her father to tell him it wasn’t a good idea,” the report continues. “Trump eventually came around and selected Pence, after the governor won him over by delivering a ‘vicious and extended monologue’ about Bill and Hillary Clinton at a get-to-know-you breakfast later that summer, according to Gates’s account.”
Six details about Trump’s tax troubles, according to the New York Times
The New York Times on Sunday published a major report into US President Donald Trump's federal income tax affairs, weeks ahead of the November 3 election when he hopes to win a second term.
Here are some of the allegations made by the paper, which said it had viewed tax data dating back 20 years.
-- Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years that the paper examined
-- In 2017, after he became president in the 2016 election, his federal income tax bill was only $750
-- He reduced his tax bill via a $72.9 million tax refund that is the subject of an Internal Revenue Service audit
‘The biggest loser’: Morning Joe brutally piles on Trump over his embarrassing tax return release
"Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski came right out of the gate on Monday morning ridiculing Donald Trump over the revelations in the New York Times that he is not only debt-ridden, but also one of the "worst businessmen" in American history.
According to Brzezinski, the current president is also the "biggest loser" when it comes to his business dealings.
Starting off by noting the most recent tax payment Trump made to the government was $750, and that for ten years he paid nothing, host Scarborough brutally described the president's current situation.