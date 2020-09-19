Trump promises America we will never see him again if Biden wins
President Donald Trump insisted he would withdraw from public life should he lose the 2020 presidential election.
Trump, who has been a public figure since he started appearing in tabloid stories in the 1980s, made the promise during a campaign rally North Carolina on Saturday.
“If I lose to him, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Trump said, in comments that will stoke fears he may try to hold onto power regardless of the will of the voters.
“I will never speak to you again, you’ll never see me,” he vowed.
Trump was quickly ridiculed for his remarks. Here’s some of what people were saying:
IS THAT A PROMISE? asking for 65 million friends
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 20, 2020
Once again I say, don't threaten me with a good time.
— Spruce Springsteen (@SpruceSprngstn) September 20, 2020
No, his trial will be televised.
— JRehling (@JRehling) September 20, 2020
"Trump In Prison: The Live Feeds" would get tremendous TV Ratings!
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) September 20, 2020
In case you needed another reason to vote for Biden!
— Linda (@lewing99) September 20, 2020
Trump tonight:
“If I lose to him… you will never see me again.”
I think that can be arranged. Enjoy prison!
— Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 20, 2020
That's the best GD news I've heard all year.
— Amanda M. 🏳️🌈 (@SabrinasChic) September 20, 2020
He's just teasing us. There's absolutely no chance Trump could stand to not be the center of attention for more than five minutes. He lives for the attention.
Dream as we might, he is NEVER going away.
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 20, 2020
Fingers crossed https://t.co/OQyCsOsaLU
— David Pakman (@dpakman) September 20, 2020
right because prison https://t.co/CAbWd85OAs
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 20, 2020
