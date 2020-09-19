Quantcast
Trump promises America we will never see him again if Biden wins

1 min ago

Donald Trump (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

President Donald Trump insisted he would withdraw from public life should he lose the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who has been a public figure since he started appearing in tabloid stories in the 1980s, made the promise during a campaign rally North Carolina on Saturday.

“If I lose to him, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Trump said, in comments that will stoke fears he may try to hold onto power regardless of the will of the voters.

“I will never speak to you again, you’ll never see me,” he vowed.

Trump was quickly ridiculed for his remarks. Here’s some of what people were saying:

