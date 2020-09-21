Trump promotes new book by Fox Business anchor but neglects to mention his last name

President Donald Trump promoted a book by one of his favorite broadcasters as another book by a famed journalist reveals some of his failures and lies.

Reporter Bob Woodward continues revealing audio recordings of the president bragging about his coronavirus response, as the nation marks 200,000 deaths from the pandemic, and Trump tweeted out a call to push that book out of the top spot on sales charts.

“’The Trump Century, How Our President Changed the Course of History Forever,’” Trump tweeted. “On sale tomorrow. A great book by an even greater author. Make Lou NUMBER ONE! Much better than the boring, no new info., Woodward book. Besides, Lou is much smarter and sharper than Bob, by a lot!”

Trump neglected to mention the last name of Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs, one of his favorites who is listed as the author of the new book.