Trump ragetweets at Michael Bloomberg for sinking $100 million into Florida to defeat him
Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning on Twitter by attacking billionaire Michael Bloomberg for agreeing to spend $100 million in Florida to help Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defeat the president there.
Reacting to the report, the president tweeted, “I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead.”
He then wrote, “n the highly competitive world of high tech, how come nobody has ever challenged Mini Mike Bloomberg and his very average, & supposedly outdated, “stuff” that he sells to so many? Did he use his position as Mayor of New York to create what is now a monopoly? Just askin’?”
You can see his tweets below:
I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead. https://t.co/WgbVvEUt2N
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020
In the highly competitive world of high tech, how come nobody has ever challenged Mini Mike Bloomberg and his very average, & supposedly outdated, “stuff” that he sells to so many? Did he use his position as Mayor of New York to create what is now a monopoly? Just askin’?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020
2020 Election
ABC reporter doubles down after calling Trump a liar to his face: ‘There’s no other way to put it’
ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday revealed why he finally relented and used the word "lie" to describe how President Donald Trump withheld information about COVID-19 from the American people.
At a press conference on Friday, Karl had confronted Trump about an audio tape in which the president admits that he publicly downplayed the virus even though he knew it was much more serious.
"Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you say now?" Karl asked the president, who responded by calling the reporter a "disgrace."
On Sunday, CNN's Brian Stelter asked Karl why he chose to use the word "lie."
2020 Election
‘Worthless’ Joe Lieberman ridiculed over his endorsement of Susan Collins: ‘She’s done for’
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman's endorsement of embattled Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was greeted with both yawns and ridicule on Sunday morning after he made the grand announcement on MSNBC.
Lieberman -- who in 2000 was on the Democratic presidential ticket with former Vice President Al Gore -- slipped into obscurity after aligning himself with Republicans as much as Democrats, made the endorsement suggesting Collins would work with Joe Biden should he beat Donald Trump in November, however many on Twitter stated Lieberman wouldn't move the needle at all for the Maine Republican saying he became "irrelevant" years ago.
2020 Election
The threat of right-wing theocracy has raised its ugly head once again
With both parties' conventions behind us as we head into a quasi-apocalyptic election, there's more need than ever for a sense of balance. Not the kind of false balance that equates truth with lies, or soothing psychological balance that lulls us with a false sense of security, but rather a balanced sense of history and political possibility that helps us understand where we're going, and why. Understanding America's real history is particularly important, as shown in Nathan Kalmoe's new book, "With Ballots and Bullets: Partisanship and Violence in the American Civil War," as discussed in our recent interview.