Trump ragetweets at Michael Bloomberg for sinking $100 million into Florida to defeat him

Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning on Twitter by attacking billionaire Michael Bloomberg for agreeing to spend $100 million in Florida to help Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defeat the president there.

Reacting to the report, the president tweeted, “I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics. Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead.”

He then wrote, “n the highly competitive world of high tech, how come nobody has ever challenged Mini Mike Bloomberg and his very average, & supposedly outdated, “stuff” that he sells to so many? Did he use his position as Mayor of New York to create what is now a monopoly? Just askin’?”

You can see his tweets below:

