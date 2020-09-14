Trump retweets account that thinks he’s nuts — and says his judges are ‘gangsters in black robes’

President Donald Trump has been accused by many in the mental health community of not being fit to serve as the president of the United States.

The “Duty to Warn” campaign was formed out of hundreds of experts who were concerned about what they were seeing in public from the president.

When the campaign took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce the decision by a Trump-appointed judge to dismiss a mask mandate, Trump retweeted them, despite the campaign’s efforts.

The accident may do more to spur criticisms that he isn’t mentally capable of handling his job, given he can’t read a full tweet.