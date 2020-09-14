Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump retweets account that thinks he’s nuts — and says his judges are ‘gangsters in black robes’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump has been accused by many in the mental health community of not being fit to serve as the president of the United States.

The “Duty to Warn” campaign was formed out of hundreds of experts who were concerned about what they were seeing in public from the president.

When the campaign took to Twitter Monday afternoon to announce the decision by a Trump-appointed judge to dismiss a mask mandate, Trump retweeted them, despite the campaign’s efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident may do more to spur criticisms that he isn’t mentally capable of handling his job, given he can’t read a full tweet.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘The grid is broke’: Gen. Honoré warns it will take months for electricity and water restoration in Louisiana

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré was interviewed by MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin on Monday about the state of hurricane recovery in Louisiana as Hurricane Sally bears down on the state.

Honoré was widely praised for his role in responding to Hurricane Katrina, which occurred after the George W. Bush administration had been criticized for mistakes in their initial response to the disaster.

"We are following breaking news at this hour," Mohyeldin said. "Right now Hurricane Sally is Category 1 storm and taking aim at the gulf coast. Hurricane warnings have been issued in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, some areas are expected to get an average of 8 to 16 inches of rain

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s DOJ under investigation for potential political pressure during Roger Stone sentencing: report

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

NBC News reported that the Department of Justice Inspector General is investigating what happened with the sentencing guidelines surrounding Roger Stone's case.

The report recalls DOJ prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified before Congress that he was told by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to request a "lighter" sentence for Stone due to his personal relationship with President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘And COVID will just disappear, right?’: Trump ridiculed for claim climate change will ‘get cooler’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump still doesn't appear to understand the difference between the weather and the climate, a fact frequently explained in elementary school classes. While speaking in California about the overwhelming wildfires up and down the West Coast, Trump dismissed that it was attributed to climate change.

“It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch," said Trump about the weather.

"I wish science agreed with you," said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot.

I don’t think science knows, actually," Trump claimed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image