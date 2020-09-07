Quantcast
Trump ridiculed for ‘rambling campaign rant’ that ‘makes no sense’: ‘Like a toddler running to burn off energy’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing on September 7, 2020. (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump went on a campaign rant of grievances outside the north portico of the White House on Labor Day. Some celebrated the fact that it was their day off and the last thing they wanted to do was hear the president shout at reporters.

There were so many tangents from claims that Joe Biden doesn’t support a vaccine because he wants the vaccine not to be rushed and be done before it has been adequately tested by the experts. Trump claimed it proved he doesn’t believe in science. Trump was the one who encouraged people to inject disinfectant to fight the virus several months ago.

Trump then went off on late Sen. John McCain again. The attack comes days after it was reported Trump called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

He then appeared to lie about the reason that he didn’t go to the cemetery for the World War II remembrance. Trump claimed he didn’t go because it was a security problem. Every other world leader didn’t have that same security problem, however.

Trump went on to then attack a reporter for wearing a mask.

You can see the rest of the comments below:

