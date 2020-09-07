Trump ridiculed for ‘rambling campaign rant’ that ‘makes no sense’: ‘Like a toddler running to burn off energy’

President Donald Trump went on a campaign rant of grievances outside the north portico of the White House on Labor Day. Some celebrated the fact that it was their day off and the last thing they wanted to do was hear the president shout at reporters.

No… I don't have to listen to the President on my day off. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 7, 2020

There were so many tangents from claims that Joe Biden doesn’t support a vaccine because he wants the vaccine not to be rushed and be done before it has been adequately tested by the experts. Trump claimed it proved he doesn’t believe in science. Trump was the one who encouraged people to inject disinfectant to fight the virus several months ago.

Trump then went off on late Sen. John McCain again. The attack comes days after it was reported Trump called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”

So….um…..he's attacking John McCain. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) September 7, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump never missing a chance to dishonor the late John McCain. Trump insults our fallen heroes and does not deserve a second term. #TrumpPressConference #VoteHimOut pic.twitter.com/qgOEBkUbNt — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 7, 2020

He then appeared to lie about the reason that he didn’t go to the cemetery for the World War II remembrance. Trump claimed he didn’t go because it was a security problem. Every other world leader didn’t have that same security problem, however.

Trump says his security canceled his trip to the cemetery in France due to logistics being too difficult to drive there. Yet all the other leaders went & did not have this issue.#TrumpPressConference — Pam Woodard (@Pop3Pam) September 7, 2020

Sooo…we’re supposed to believe tRump listened to Parisian police to not go to a city but didn’t listen to Kenosha when they didn’t want his fat ass there⁉️ #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/0veIWFL3Fu — ♥️ Lee 🖤 🇺🇸 #blackwomen2021 (@leehill77071) September 7, 2020

Trump just said he understands helicopters very well. #TrumpPressConference — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) September 7, 2020

Trump went on to then attack a reporter for wearing a mask.

🚨 @realDonaldTrump is berating a reporter for wearing a mask. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/KhBqBeplym — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 7, 2020

You can see the rest of the comments below:

My wife, watching this: “This is like when you have to let your toddler out in the yard to run around and blow off some steam” — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 7, 2020

I’m done. Can’t watch anymore. But I turn it off with a big, big smile on my face because listening to him right now, I’ve never ever felt so good about the prospects of a Biden/Harris victory. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 7, 2020

And now Trump is using the White House portico as a forum for a campaign speech — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020

#TrumpPressConference @MSNBC has a split screen while #TrumpLies and is talking over him, fact checking and calling him out, real time on boss lies. 👏🏼👏🏼. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/5MRExHNbqt — Snoopsrulez2 (@snoopsrulez2) September 7, 2020

He’s very alert today, But his train of thought is nonexistent and he is pegging the grievance meter into the ultraviolet range — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 7, 2020

You know what would be great? If the networks would stop airing Trump press conferences! Americans are tired of the garbage he vomits out of his mouth! #TrumpPressConference — Joshua Ratliff (@Josh_Ratliff734) September 7, 2020

Trump just lied again that he “took Billions of Dollars from China” when it was actually American businesses and consumer who paid it. What a liar. #TrumpPressConference — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) September 7, 2020

Trump now going back to his antifa soup stories — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 7, 2020

#TrumpPressConference

Ugh, I thought he might shut up his verbal masturbation for one day! But noooo, it's a damn rally. pic.twitter.com/x8i6L65xg9 — Gina Wright (@sninjette) September 7, 2020

#TrumpPressConference

Was so full of lies and garbage the networks pulled away. pic.twitter.com/DHrIsbiJqV — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) September 7, 2020

Did trump just refer to US Citizens (Congress) as customers?! #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/VfpN0NhJSn — Ro (@ronishasand) September 7, 2020

Trump holding Labor Day news conference and never thanks the American workers. He hates Our military and our workers. #TrumpPresser #TrumpPressConference — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) September 7, 2020

Trump says about himself, "you've got to be the most innocent guy to ever hold this office."@realDonaldTrump is always PROJECTING. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/PiQKKX6p7e — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 7, 2020

#TrumpPressConference Trump is putting fact checkers through a lot of work on Labor Day. pic.twitter.com/Sn3AzmnAEk — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) September 7, 2020

#TrumpPressConference "the most innocent, honorable man ever to hold the office of president…" pic.twitter.com/dUcV6j5kI2 — Lisa Stoudt (@vtmomo4boys) September 7, 2020

Anyone else literally feel their braincells self-destructing whenever Trump opens his freaking mouth? No, just me? Ok. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/2gYNVEah8k — 👑🏳️‍🌈Marmot Queen🏳️‍🌈👑 (@AliFreakshow) September 7, 2020

What is Trump rambling about? How in the world is Biden responsible for rolling power blackouts in California? Like maybe a widespread heat wave is the cause? And the last time there was rolling blackouts in CA was during Bush II’s presidency (Enron). #TrumpPressConference — Murry M (@murrymatthews) September 7, 2020

Trump interrupts a reporter, who was trying to ask a question that I did not hear, to thunder about how his campaign was spied on — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 7, 2020

Batshit crazy trump is on a nose filled rant against Obama. — Kathleen (@KathleenIrish75) September 7, 2020

This is nothing more than a sniffling rant session. By Trump — Shawn Poarch (@mrsshawnpoarch) September 7, 2020

Trump never lets reporters finish their question before he rudely interrupts them and go on a rant about nothing. — Elizabeth Alverson (@ElizabethAlver6) September 7, 2020

Unlike trump who has turned his Labor Day press conference into a rant filled with lies, “alternate” facts…Joe Biden takes the time to recognize the Workers who have made this country strong. Turn off Trump’s mike, he is disgusting. VOTE. https://t.co/1NBm7wzXzE — Jane Holton Keegan (@KeeganHolton) September 7, 2020

The reporter's question was about an oil pipeline between Germany & Russia, and trump answers with a rant about his getting more money from NATO member. — Mae B Someday Soon (@mspoint1106) September 7, 2020

It’s so frustrating. When are reporters going to realize they have to stop leading up to their question or Trump will never let them ask it? Don’t give Trump time to interrupt and go off someplace else on a rant.

Just get to the question FAST!! — Candice (@Candice10863042) September 7, 2020

What the actual fuck am I watching?! He is literally insane…… But it's like a car accident and I can't look away. #TrumpPressConference — JemDesign (@JEMorrison911) September 7, 2020

Most of that Trump rant was him trying to attack Biden. It was pathetic. If you didn’t see it, you missed nothing. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 7, 2020

Trump cuts off reporter asking question only to go on yet another unhinged rant… while the reporter only wants to finish her question. — Brian Little (@TheLoonyRebel) September 7, 2020

Well I, for one, reject that entire Trump speech. A rant of lies actually. — ⚡️Shockwave⚡️ (@TheOpenClosed) September 7, 2020

Trump just bragged that he has been “very tough on countries who’ve been taking advantage of the US” and his first example is… NATO. Not Russia not China.

A total #PutinsPuppet #TrumpPressConference — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) September 7, 2020

Trump doesn’t let reporters finish their questions, he cuts off the question and goes on a rant and then doesn’t answer their original question. #TrumpIsATraitor #TrumpHatesOurVeterans #TrumpIsALaughingStock — Learherneck0811 (@learherneck0811) September 7, 2020

@DrGJackBrown I cannot wait to hear Dr. Brown's analysis on Trump's narcissistic rant about John McCain. — Denise (@DMoonchild) September 7, 2020