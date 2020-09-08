Trump ridiculed for saying voters need to elect him to fix what is broken while he’s president

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again lashed out the state of New York — and argued he “can fix it” if voters were to elect him on November 3rd.

“Police Chief, and most of the police in Rochester, N.Y., have resigned. The Democrat Mayor and, of courses, Governor Cuomo, have no idea what to do. New York State is a mess – No Money, High Taxes & Crime, Everyone Fleeing. November 3rd. We can fix it!” Trump tweeted while on his way to North Carolina for an event that could be a COVID-19 super spreader event.

Trump was ridiculed for his tweet, here’s some of what people were saying:

You can't even fix your own campaign. Womp womp. — Linaya Resister (@LinayaUSA) September 8, 2020

um, why can't you fix it now? I mean if you can fix it after Nov 3, you can fix it now — (un)attractive nuisance (@chaosagent22) September 8, 2020

Donald Trump is the typical internet consumer of news: he sees a headline, doesn't bother to read the story, has no grasp of the facts, but doesn't let that stop him from inflicting his uninformed opinion on the rest of us. bro, you're giving America noise cancer — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 8, 2020

You’ve been President since Jan 2017 and NOW you want to fix NEW YORK!?!?!? — Just Vent (@JustVent6) September 8, 2020

200K dead Americans, 30 Millions lost their jobs. President (“we have 15 cases and soon it will be ZERO”) Trump has no idea what to do. November 3rd. We can fix it! #Biden2020 #TrumpIsNotLikeYou — Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) September 8, 2020

You made this mess — JPCToronto (@JpcToronto) September 8, 2020

Clown acts like he hasn’t been president for almost 4 yrs and keeps pointing to alleged problems he’s done nothing about that he’s going to fix after November 3. He’s only golfed, tweeted, and talked smack for 44 months, why the hell would we give him another 48 to do the same? — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 8, 2020

Everything that is happening now is happening in Trump's America. It is pure delusion to think that four more years of this lunatic will resolve any of the issues we have now, if anything this presidency has just made these issues worse in our nation. — Ⓜ️ayank Tyagi 🌎🦅🔧🍎🦄🔥🌶️ (@doinkershnauzz) September 8, 2020

Maybe if you stopped inciting violence by stoking hatred among white supremacists and the alt right, a lot of these problems will go away. While you’re at it, support police reform, because that shit is really bad. — Kushibo MPH, docent to the parody alternate univrs (@kushibo) September 8, 2020

The mayor told the city council the entire command staff resigned. The police dept, in a statement, says the police chief, deputy chief and a commander did, while another deputy chief and another commander were returned to the rank of lieutenant pic.twitter.com/VEGkAafvXe — Mark Berman (@markberman) September 8, 2020

