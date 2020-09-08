Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for saying voters need to elect him to fix what is broken while he’s president

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again lashed out the state of New York — and argued he “can fix it” if voters were to elect him on November 3rd.

“Police Chief, and most of the police in Rochester, N.Y., have resigned. The Democrat Mayor and, of courses, Governor Cuomo, have no idea what to do. New York State is a mess – No Money, High Taxes & Crime, Everyone Fleeing. November 3rd. We can fix it!” Trump tweeted while on his way to North Carolina for an event that could be a COVID-19 super spreader event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was ridiculed for his tweet, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump says it would be an ‘insult’ if Kamala Harris were the first female president

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during a rally held in violation of North Carolina's COVID-19 regulations.

"Nobody likes her," Trump claimed.

According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, Harris has a 45.9% favorability rating average with only 41.3% unfavorable, giving her a 4.6% net favorablity rating. Trump only has a 452% favorablility rating average, with 55.3% unfavorable, giving him a negative 13.3% net favorability rating.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is reduced to ‘dystopian messaging’ to try to terrify suburban voters — here’s why it’s failing

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times profiled how President Donald Trump's strategy to try to win back the suburbs has been reduced to a campaign of raw fear — and some of the possible reasons why it hasn't been working.

"Republican strategists said their research showed a vulnerability for Mr. Biden with swing voters: the belief, advanced frequently and misleadingly by Mr. Trump, that Mr. Biden is overly susceptible to influence from the far left," reported Jeremy Peters. "What followed was some of the bleakest and dystopian messaging of the campaign so far, with Trump campaign ads featuring fictitious unanswered calls to 911 because of cuts to public safety. An ad that went out in July shows a man prying open the door to an elderly woman’s home with a crowbar. When she reaches 911, a recording tells her, 'Leave a message and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.' The man approaches, and the camera cuts away to a shot of the phone lying on the ground."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for saying voters need to elect him to fix what is broken while he’s president

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again lashed out the state of New York -- and argued he "can fix it" if voters were to elect him on November 3rd.

"Police Chief, and most of the police in Rochester, N.Y., have resigned. The Democrat Mayor and, of courses, Governor Cuomo, have no idea what to do. New York State is a mess - No Money, High Taxes & Crime, Everyone Fleeing. November 3rd. We can fix it!" Trump tweeted while on his way to North Carolina for an event that could be a COVID-19 super spreader event.

Continue Reading
 
 