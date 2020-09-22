Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ripped for ‘straight out confessing he plans to steal the election through SCOTUS’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters on the White House lawn (screengrab).

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Tuesday for linking his desire to confirm a new Supreme Court justice prior to the election with his hope that a conservative court could hand the election to him regardless of the voters.

Trump falsely claimed that mailing voters ballots during a pandemic was a “hoax” while departing the White House for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need nine justices. You need that with the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending. It’s a scam. It’s a hoax,” Trump falsely claimed. “Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

“So you’re going to need nine justices up there, I think it’s going to be very important,” he continued. “Because what they’re doing is a hoax, with the ballots, they’re sending out tens of millions of ballots, unsolicited — not where they’re being asked, but unsolicited.”

“And that’s a hoax and you’re going to need to have nine justices. So doing it before the election would be a very good thing, because you’re going to probably see it,” Trump argued. “Because what they’re doing is trying to sow confusion and everything else.”

Here’s some of the criticism Trump received:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump let slip 3 damning admissions — but there’s been almost no outcry

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

In a series of campaign stops, President Donald Trump has in recent days let slip disturbingly candid and revealing admissions on at least three different issues, each one of which would be a stunning revelation and scandal for any other president. But for Trump, the outrages and scandals are so constant that they just fade into the background noise. So these three moments didn’t receive much widespread outrage, though they did garner some media coverage.

It’s worth focusing on each of them, though, because they’re important for understanding the president and the current state of American politics — even if we’ve lost the capacity to be shocked by Trump.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mueller didn’t interview Ivanka Trump over fears of blowback: ex-prosecutor

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

A former prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team said in a new book that the special counsel decided not to pursue President Donald Trump's finances or interviews with his children over fears that the president would shut down the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

Andrew Weissmann, who led the prosecution of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, blamed Aaron Zebley, Mueller's top deputy in the investigation, for stopping investigators from looking into the president's finances in his new book "Where the Law Ends," according to excerpts published by The Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

RNC blew over $400,000 buying books from Trump, Jr. and Sean Hannity: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 22, 2020

By

The Republican National Committee spent hundreds of thousands of dollars last month on books by Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personality Sean Hannity, federal records show.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

The RNC's August expenditure report filed with the Federal Election Commission shows that the committee spent $405,404 on "donor mementos" from book retailers Barnes & Noble, booksamillion.com and Porchlight Books.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE