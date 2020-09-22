Trump ripped for ‘straight out confessing he plans to steal the election through SCOTUS’

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Tuesday for linking his desire to confirm a new Supreme Court justice prior to the election with his hope that a conservative court could hand the election to him regardless of the voters.

Trump falsely claimed that mailing voters ballots during a pandemic was a “hoax” while departing the White House for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“We need nine justices. You need that with the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending. It’s a scam. It’s a hoax,” Trump falsely claimed. “Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else.”

“So you’re going to need nine justices up there, I think it’s going to be very important,” he continued. “Because what they’re doing is a hoax, with the ballots, they’re sending out tens of millions of ballots, unsolicited — not where they’re being asked, but unsolicited.”

“And that’s a hoax and you’re going to need to have nine justices. So doing it before the election would be a very good thing, because you’re going to probably see it,” Trump argued. “Because what they’re doing is trying to sow confusion and everything else.”

Here’s some of the criticism Trump received:

Trump openly admits his rush to fill the seat is so SCOTUS backs his attempts to steal the election. https://t.co/JiwZdAiwkJ — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) September 22, 2020

Trump gives the game away. Trump is launching this SCOTUS power grab so he can try and launch a subsequent power grab and overturn the election results. https://t.co/xh4E2Txxz6 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 22, 2020

Trump straight out confessing he plans to steal the election through SCOTUS if he loses the votes. We are in REAL trouble, folks. https://t.co/vlctvUHKct — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 22, 2020

Trump wants this justice for two reasons: one for bragging rights, and the primary reason is that he thinks they can and will hand a close election to him. And he will fully expect them to do that, no matter what the law says. https://t.co/3k5bHhSmct — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 22, 2020

The president keeps making clear that unless Democrats win by an unquestionable landslide, he will fight the results of the election and trigger an unprecedented legitimacy crisis, unless he's allowed to simply steal power. We are in such dangerous territory. https://t.co/YUgPaG8oKq — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) September 22, 2020

Here is our president, openly laying out his plans to declare an election that he loses to be an illegitimate election.https://t.co/HgBFq01ItG https://t.co/kIzpf8TBHy — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 22, 2020

Show of hands: anyone shocked that he’s already considering taking the election to SCOTUS? Solution: vote in numbers too big to contest. https://t.co/1OGCD9qJ7T — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) September 22, 2020

Quite a journey from 2000 to now. We now have a President who sees the main purpose of Supreme Court justices as stealing elections. https://t.co/3fqfBoJCMZ — Jonathan Ladd (@jonmladd) September 22, 2020

American democracy is being destroyed before our very eyes… https://t.co/TiCRpBbv7G — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) September 22, 2020

saying the quiet part loud https://t.co/nA1Utjrjfx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

President Trump explicitly stating he needs another Republican SCOTUS justice to help him steal the election. Meanwhile Republican Leadership is excited for kicking 30+ million off of healthcare, making women’s healthcare illegal, ending civil rights for minority populations. https://t.co/bBZeqXcxUv — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) September 22, 2020

God. He literally can’t help but put his foot in his mouth. I can guarantee every Republican Senator & the justices cringe when they hear this. https://t.co/nnB7kUYYpA — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) September 22, 2020

They aren't hiding that they want to confirm a new Trump justice so that justice can steal the election.https://t.co/IKeFyXEk2O — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 22, 2020

Incredibly dangerous rhetoric from Trump, alleging without any evidence that people are sending out tens of million of unsolicited ballots. It's all a set-up to contest the election before an extra-friendly supreme court. https://t.co/8oCy4Y7495 — Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) September 22, 2020

I'm 100% positive Trump plans to try stay in power via the court. https://t.co/wVngMTuGlX — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) September 22, 2020

GOP rigging courts so they can rig the election https://t.co/QHjoUqaxlX — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) September 22, 2020

Like normal, he's telling you EXACTLY how he's cheating/criming/grifting Nothing he does is a secret, he does it all out in the open, it's the most transparent thing ever And yet people always try to ascribe some other explanation No, it's just straight up gangsterism https://t.co/U4V8n0nS8F — Leigh Drogen (@LDrogen) September 22, 2020

