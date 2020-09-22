Trump ripped for ‘straight out confessing he plans to steal the election through SCOTUS’
President Donald Trump was harshly criticized on Tuesday for linking his desire to confirm a new Supreme Court justice prior to the election with his hope that a conservative court could hand the election to him regardless of the voters.
Trump falsely claimed that mailing voters ballots during a pandemic was a “hoax” while departing the White House for a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
“We need nine justices. You need that with the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending. It’s a scam. It’s a hoax,” Trump falsely claimed. “Everybody knows that. And the Democrats know it better than anybody else.”
“So you’re going to need nine justices up there, I think it’s going to be very important,” he continued. “Because what they’re doing is a hoax, with the ballots, they’re sending out tens of millions of ballots, unsolicited — not where they’re being asked, but unsolicited.”
“And that’s a hoax and you’re going to need to have nine justices. So doing it before the election would be a very good thing, because you’re going to probably see it,” Trump argued. “Because what they’re doing is trying to sow confusion and everything else.”
Here’s some of the criticism Trump received:
Trump openly admits his rush to fill the seat is so SCOTUS backs his attempts to steal the election. https://t.co/JiwZdAiwkJ
— Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) September 22, 2020
Trump gives the game away.
Trump is launching this SCOTUS power grab so he can try and launch a subsequent power grab and overturn the election results. https://t.co/xh4E2Txxz6
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 22, 2020
Trump straight out confessing he plans to steal the election through SCOTUS if he loses the votes.
We are in REAL trouble, folks. https://t.co/vlctvUHKct
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) September 22, 2020
Trump wants this justice for two reasons: one for bragging rights, and the primary reason is that he thinks they can and will hand a close election to him. And he will fully expect them to do that, no matter what the law says. https://t.co/3k5bHhSmct
— Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) September 22, 2020
The president keeps making clear that unless Democrats win by an unquestionable landslide, he will fight the results of the election and trigger an unprecedented legitimacy crisis, unless he's allowed to simply steal power.
We are in such dangerous territory. https://t.co/YUgPaG8oKq
— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) September 22, 2020
Here is our president, openly laying out his plans to declare an election that he loses to be an illegitimate election.https://t.co/HgBFq01ItG https://t.co/kIzpf8TBHy
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 22, 2020
Show of hands: anyone shocked that he’s already considering taking the election to SCOTUS?
Solution: vote in numbers too big to contest. https://t.co/1OGCD9qJ7T
— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) September 22, 2020
Quite a journey from 2000 to now. We now have a President who sees the main purpose of Supreme Court justices as stealing elections. https://t.co/3fqfBoJCMZ
— Jonathan Ladd (@jonmladd) September 22, 2020
American democracy is being destroyed before our very eyes… https://t.co/TiCRpBbv7G
— Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) September 22, 2020
saying the quiet part loud https://t.co/nA1Utjrjfx
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020
President Trump explicitly stating he needs another Republican SCOTUS justice to help him steal the election. Meanwhile Republican Leadership is excited for kicking 30+ million off of healthcare, making women’s healthcare illegal, ending civil rights for minority populations. https://t.co/bBZeqXcxUv
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) September 22, 2020
God. He literally can’t help but put his foot in his mouth. I can guarantee every Republican Senator & the justices cringe when they hear this. https://t.co/nnB7kUYYpA
— Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) September 22, 2020
They aren't hiding that they want to confirm a new Trump justice so that justice can steal the election.https://t.co/IKeFyXEk2O
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 22, 2020
Incredibly dangerous rhetoric from Trump, alleging without any evidence that people are sending out tens of million of unsolicited ballots. It's all a set-up to contest the election before an extra-friendly supreme court. https://t.co/8oCy4Y7495
— Tim Steller (@senyorreporter) September 22, 2020
I'm 100% positive Trump plans to try stay in power via the court. https://t.co/wVngMTuGlX
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) September 22, 2020
GOP rigging courts so they can rig the election https://t.co/QHjoUqaxlX
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) September 22, 2020
Like normal, he's telling you EXACTLY how he's cheating/criming/grifting
Nothing he does is a secret, he does it all out in the open, it's the most transparent thing ever
And yet people always try to ascribe some other explanation
No, it's just straight up gangsterism https://t.co/U4V8n0nS8F
— Leigh Drogen (@LDrogen) September 22, 2020
It is simply amazing that the President of the United States is already disputing the results of the election. The first president in my lifetime who openly and plainly has little commitment to the basic principles of a democratic society. https://t.co/SVLBh2uhJm
— Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) September 22, 2020
2020 Election
Trump let slip 3 damning admissions — but there’s been almost no outcry
In a series of campaign stops, President Donald Trump has in recent days let slip disturbingly candid and revealing admissions on at least three different issues, each one of which would be a stunning revelation and scandal for any other president. But for Trump, the outrages and scandals are so constant that they just fade into the background noise. So these three moments didn’t receive much widespread outrage, though they did garner some media coverage.
It’s worth focusing on each of them, though, because they’re important for understanding the president and the current state of American politics — even if we’ve lost the capacity to be shocked by Trump.
2020 Election
Mueller didn’t interview Ivanka Trump over fears of blowback: ex-prosecutor
A former prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team said in a new book that the special counsel decided not to pursue President Donald Trump's finances or interviews with his children over fears that the president would shut down the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
This article originally appeared at Salon.
Andrew Weissmann, who led the prosecution of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, blamed Aaron Zebley, Mueller's top deputy in the investigation, for stopping investigators from looking into the president's finances in his new book "Where the Law Ends," according to excerpts published by The Washington Post.
2020 Election
RNC blew over $400,000 buying books from Trump, Jr. and Sean Hannity: report
The Republican National Committee spent hundreds of thousands of dollars last month on books by Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personality Sean Hannity, federal records show.
This article originally appeared at Salon.
The RNC's August expenditure report filed with the Federal Election Commission shows that the committee spent $405,404 on "donor mementos" from book retailers Barnes & Noble, booksamillion.com and Porchlight Books.