Trump attacks Cindy McCain after GOP senator’s widow endorses Biden
Cindy McCain endorsed family friend Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.
The president has repeatedly attacked and insulted her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and she appeared Wednesday morning on multiple TV news programs to endorse Biden in November’s election.
“I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request,” Trump tweeted. “Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog. So many BAD decisions on Endless Wars & the V.A., which I brought from a horror show to HIGH APPROVAL. Never a fan of John. Cindy can have Sleepy Joe!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2020