Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump said it was a lot easier to pay off Stormy Daniels than Melania: Michael Cohen

Published

2 hours ago

on

Composite image of Stormy Daniels and Melania Trump (screengrabs)

Additional excerpts from Michael Cohen’s tell-all book are being leaked ahead of the release on Wednesday. One key excerpt from Cohen was when he had President Donald Trump sign hush-money checks to adult film star Stormy Daniels totaling $130,000. According to Trump, it was pocket change.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Cohen arranged the payoffs to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal at Trump’s instruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling the discussion with Trump, Cohen says the president claimed $130,000 “is a lot less than I would have to pay Melania.” Cohen also recalls Trump musing, if news spread about Daniels, his supporters might “think it’s cool that I slept with a porn star.”

Cohen also recalls that when the news broke about Daniels in 2018, it “caused a shitstorm of biblical proportions, even by the Trump Presidency standards.”

Read the details at the Wall Street Journal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

David Frum asks why Trump’s generals are remaining silent on story of fallen soldiers

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

In a Labor Day column, conservative David Frum wondered why none of President Donald Trump's generals are racing to defend him against allegations about his insults of fallen soldiers.

It was reported last week that Trump called fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers," consistent with Trump's attacks on POWs during the 2016 campaign and late Sen. John McCain.

"Amid the clamor, it’s easy to overlook those who are not yelling, those who are keeping silent," wrote Frum. "Where are the senior officers of the United States armed forces, serving and retired—the men and women who worked most closely on military affairs with President Trump? Has any one of them stepped forward to say, 'That’s not the man I know?'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Viral videos show Trump wandering aimlessly and his billboard getting destroyed – but they are fake

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Two videos related to President Donald Trump have gone viral over the Labor Day weekend. But neither video is an accurate representation of reality.

One video, which quickly gained more than a quarter of a million views after being shared on Twitter, appears to show an entire billboard for Trump’s 2020 campaign being pulled down and destroyed.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1302977670205054978

But the video has been manipulated. The original version of the video, uploaded to YouTube in 2015, shows an advertisement for BFGoodrich Tires.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56RING3vOmk&feature=youtu.be

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Leaked notes between Trump and British leaders prove he’s not really ‘pro-life’

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has long been accused of saying whatever he needs to for the religious-right to support him. But a new report claims that Trump talked about not supporting the abortion ban that anti-choice advocates espouse.

In an exclusive report from The Telegraph, notes from a meeting between the U.S. and British leaders cites Trump being honest about where he really stands.

"He wanted to know where Mrs. May stood. Pro-choice or pro-life?" the article says about Trump's meeting with former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image