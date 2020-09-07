Trump said it was a lot easier to pay off Stormy Daniels than Melania: Michael Cohen

Additional excerpts from Michael Cohen’s tell-all book are being leaked ahead of the release on Wednesday. One key excerpt from Cohen was when he had President Donald Trump sign hush-money checks to adult film star Stormy Daniels totaling $130,000. According to Trump, it was pocket change.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Cohen arranged the payoffs to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal at Trump’s instruction.

Recalling the discussion with Trump, Cohen says the president claimed $130,000 “is a lot less than I would have to pay Melania.” Cohen also recalls Trump musing, if news spread about Daniels, his supporters might “think it’s cool that I slept with a porn star.”

Cohen also recalls that when the news broke about Daniels in 2018, it “caused a shitstorm of biblical proportions, even by the Trump Presidency standards.”

Read the details at the Wall Street Journal.