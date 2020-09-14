Trump says he’s not worried about indoor rallies — because he’s far away from potentially infected fans

President Donald Trump is downplaying worries about holding indoor rallies during the COVID-19 pandemic on the grounds that he doesn’t feel like he will be infected with the disease.
In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the president dismissed concerns about potentially spreading the disease with indoor rallies, which epidemiologists have warned could serve as super spreader events.
“I’m on a stage and it’s very far away,” Trump said. “And so I’m not at all concerned.”
Of course, the concern with holding indoor rallies isn’t so much about the president getting infected, but that thousands of rally goers may get infected and then spread it back to their families and communities when they return home.
Elsewhere in the interview, Trump called Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak a “political hack” and accused him of supposedly trying to “rig” the state’s election against him.
Sisolak on Sunday condemned Trump for holding an indoor rally in his state, as he described the rally as “reckless and selfish” and said it was “putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada.”
