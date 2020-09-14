Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says ‘Iran may be planning an assassination’ against the United States

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Monday even to saber rattle against Iran.

“According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering caused over so many years,” Trump claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude,” Trump threatened.

Relationships between the two countries have gotten worse since Trump took office and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, which also angered U.S. allies.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s why Trump’s rallies during COVID pandemic may cause an international incident

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is expected to host a major diplomatic meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

The meeting will feature delegations from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

After three consecutive days of Trump holding large rallies near multiple western cities, Trump hyped the event on Twitter as being "big."

Left California for Arizona. Leaving Arizona after a GREAT meeting with our incredible Hispanic community. Heard fantastic and inspiring success stories. Will be landing in Washington (D.C.) soon! Big White House ceremony tomorrow morning with Israel, UAE, and Bahrain.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

As the West goes up in flames, Trump couldn’t care less

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

The air outside my window is yellow today. It was orange yesterday. The Air Quality Index is over 200. The Environmental Protection Agency defines this as a “health alert” in which “everyone may experience more serious health effects if they are exposed for 24 hours.” Unfortunately, the index has been over 200 for several days.

The West is burning. Wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are incinerating homes, killing scores of people, sickening many others, causing hundreds of thousands to evacuate, burning entire towns to the ground, consuming millions of acres, and blanketing the western third of the United States with thick, acrid and dangerous smoke.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican suffers profane meltdown after newspaper reports on her conspiracy theories

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Correspondent Daniel Walters received a profane and homophobic response after reporting on a Washington state representative pushing conspiracy theories on Facebook.

"State Rep. Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) called me on my cellphone the day the Inlander published my story about her unwittingly linking to conspiracy theory posts on Facebook. I called her back immediately — while she was still leaving a voicemail — and was greeted with two blasts of profanity," Walters reported for the Spokane Inlander.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image