Trump says ‘Iran may be planning an assassination’ against the United States

President Donald Trump took to Twitter late Monday even to saber rattle against Iran.

“According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering caused over so many years,” Trump claimed.

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude,” Trump threatened.

Relationships between the two countries have gotten worse since Trump took office and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, which also angered U.S. allies.

