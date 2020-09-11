Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump scorched by ex-judge in new Flynn case filing: ‘Corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump and Mike Flynn (cnn.com)

A retired judge scalded the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump in a new filing in the case against Michael Flynn.

Former judge John Gleeson filed a brief Friday accusing the president of improperly pressuring the Justice Department to drop the case against his former national security adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russia, reported Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the United States, presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty — twice, before two different judges — and whose guilt is obvious,” Gleeson wrote.

Gleeson was named a “friend of the court” and tasked with arguing against dismissal in the Flynn case.

“[The Justice Department’s effort] reflects a corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system,” Gleeson wrote.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan requested the brief from Gleeson, who also argued in June that Trump was corruptly trying to help a political ally and urged the judge to sentence Flynn as originally planned.

Gleeson argued in the new filing that Flynn’s “lies were obviously material to the investigation,” and he said the government had made little effort to prove prosecutorial misconduct in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Anthony Fauci sneaks in a slam of Trump during MSNBC interview

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Friday suggested it was "not a good thing" for President Donald Trump to downplay the threat of COVID-19.

During an interview on MSNBC, Fauci was asked about a new recording from journalist Bob Woodward, in which Trump admitted he was downplaying the novel coronavirus outbreak despite knowing that it was "deadly stuff."

"You just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed,” Trump said in with Woodward in February. “And so that’s a very tricky one. That’s a very delicate one. It’s also more deadly than even your strenuous flus."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Wake up!’ John Kasich explains to Meghan McCain why GOP voters should back Biden

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain hasn't publicly committed to voting for Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, and she asked fellow Republican John Kasich how he reconciled his decision.

The former Ohio governor has endorsed Biden and even spoke at the Democratic National Convention, but McCain still hasn't decided whether she'll vote for the Democratic family friend instead of backing some other candidate against the president -- who she vowed not to back.

"Governor, I actually have been looking forward to having you on to ask this question because you know my family," she said. "I was raised with a certain set of values and principles and I was raised conservative. I've only gotten more conservative as I've gotten older, and I'm almost nine months pregnant."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Don’t know the words’: Donald and Melania Trump slammed for not being able to recite Pledge of Allegiance on 9/11

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Both White House occupants were "clearly," as some noticed, unable to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

President Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance at this morning's 9/11 commemoration in Shanksville, PA. pic.twitter.com/KZPWjai9ye

— The Recount (@therecount) September 11, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image