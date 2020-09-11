Trump scorched by ex-judge in new Flynn case filing: ‘Corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system’

A retired judge scalded the Department of Justice and President Donald Trump in a new filing in the case against Michael Flynn.

Former judge John Gleeson filed a brief Friday accusing the president of improperly pressuring the Justice Department to drop the case against his former national security adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russia, reported Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the United States, presidents do not orchestrate pressure campaigns to get the Justice Department to drop charges against defendants who have pleaded guilty — twice, before two different judges — and whose guilt is obvious,” Gleeson wrote.

Gleeson was named a “friend of the court” and tasked with arguing against dismissal in the Flynn case.

“[The Justice Department’s effort] reflects a corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system,” Gleeson wrote.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan requested the brief from Gleeson, who also argued in June that Trump was corruptly trying to help a political ally and urged the judge to sentence Flynn as originally planned.

Gleeson argued in the new filing that Flynn’s “lies were obviously material to the investigation,” and he said the government had made little effort to prove prosecutorial misconduct in the case.