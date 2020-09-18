Quantcast
Trump shared a doctored video of a ‘racist baby’ — now he’s getting sued by the parents

28 mins ago

(AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

President Donald Trump earlier this year shared a doctored video that claimed to depict a “racist” white baby chasing a Black baby — and now he’s getting sued by both sets of the children’s parents.

TMZ reports that the parents are suing Trump for sharing a video of their two children without their permission and “inflicting emotional distress” upon them by misrepresenting an interraction between their children.

The original video, which went viral in 2019, featured a Black toddler running up to a white toddler on the sidewalk and hugging one another. After the two embraced, they both started running down the street, with the white toddler following the Black toddler.

Pro-Trump internet trolls took the tail end of the video and made a parody of a CNN report that claimed that white baby was a racist Trump supporter chasing down the Black baby.

In their lawsuit, the parents claim that Trump tried “to exploit the children’s images for his own purposes and gain” in order to promote “his brand of sensationalism in complete disregard for the truth.” They also accused the makers of the doctored video of debasing something that was originally seen “as the epitome of love and unity.”


Florida bar owner vows to throw out customers for wearing masks: ‘It’s hindering our lifestyle’

3 mins ago

September 18, 2020

A Florida bar owner is prohibiting the use of face masks inside his establishment.

Gary Kirby, who owns Westside Sports Bar and Lounge in Melbourne, doesn't believe masks prevent the spread of coronavirus and doesn't want customers wearing them inside his business, reported WESH-TV.

“We find it completely unnecessary to have face masks at all," Kirby said. "We do not support them, we do not believe in them."

Kirby invited the TV crew to come inside, but the WESH team opted to speak to the bar owner by phone -- although reporters from a nearby Fox affiliate visited the sports bar.

White crowd cheers for the Confederate flag at Illinois re-open rally

13 mins ago

September 18, 2020

During a rally to push for the resumption of in-person learning in Illinois schools, someone brandished a Confederate flag -- which prompted cheers from the mostly-white crowd, WGN-9 reports.

Although the Crystal Lake event's organizers said that they intended for it to be non-political, some arrived holding signs in favor of President Trump, while others wore MAGA hats.

“The main focus today is getting the kids back in school and putting the kids in the best position they can be in,” Steve Smith, co-organizer of the rally, said. “As parents, we don’t want this to be political and maybe we should make that a little more clear.”

A scientist explains why a vaccine can provide better immunity than an actual infection

17 mins ago

September 18, 2020

Two recent studies have confirmed that people previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can be reinfected with the virus. Interestingly, the two people had different outcomes. The person in Hong Kong showed no symptoms on the second infection, while the case from Reno, Nevada, had more severe disease the second time around. It is therefore unclear if an immune response to SARS-CoV-2 will protect against subsequent reinfection.

Continue Reading
 
 