Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump should be freaked out by stories of him disparaging veterans: CNN polling analyst

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap)

President Donald Trump’s reported comments disparaging military veterans as “losers” and “suckers” could prove politically deadly for him if they erode his support among veterans, argues CNN polling analyst Harry Enten.

According to Enten’s analysis, Trump desperately needs to have veterans support him in numbers comparable to what they did in 2016, when he easily beat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton among military voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump would not be President right now if it were not for the military vote,” Enten argues. “In Florida, for example, Trump would have been defeated by a little less than 5 points without military voters. He actually won the state by 1 point.”

Other states where strong support from military voters put Trump over the top include Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Enten writes.

And even if Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign fails to win over any military voters, argues Enten, the story still forces the president to spend time dealing with it rather than driving home negative messages about Biden.

“Even if the polls don’t move, Trump has wasted precious time on a storyline that isn’t favorable to him,” he concludes. “Trump is down in the polls nationally and in the swing states. Voters don’t like Trump and never have since he first started running for president. His best chance of winning is probably for there to be negative attention placed on Biden.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Viral videos show Trump wandering aimlessly and his billboard getting destroyed – but they are fake

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Two videos related to President Donald Trump have gone viral over the Labor Day weekend. But neither video is an accurate representation of reality.

One video, which quickly gained more than a quarter of a million views after being shared on Twitter, appears to show an entire billboard for Trump’s 2020 campaign being pulled down and destroyed.

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1302977670205054978

But the video has been manipulated. The original version of the video, uploaded to YouTube in 2015, shows an advertisement for BFGoodrich Tires.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56RING3vOmk&feature=youtu.be

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Leaked notes between Trump and British leaders prove he’s not really ‘pro-life’

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has long been accused of saying whatever he needs to for the religious-right to support him. But a new report claims that Trump talked about not supporting the abortion ban that anti-choice advocates espouse.

In an exclusive report from The Telegraph, notes from a meeting between the U.S. and British leaders cites Trump being honest about where he really stands.

"He wanted to know where Mrs. May stood. Pro-choice or pro-life?" the article says about Trump's meeting with former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

DeJoy regrets ‘if’ employees felt uncomfortable when he asked them to break the law

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 7, 2020

By

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Trump donor and fundraiser, is out with a statement expressing "regret" after The Washington Post published a bombshell report that when he was CEO of New Breed Logistics he reimbursed employees for making donations to Republican candidates, a practice that is illegal.

Continue Reading
 
 