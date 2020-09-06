Trump staffer shredded as a ‘monster’ for mocking Biden visiting his family’s grave: ‘Is there any low you won’t go’

Former Vice President Joe Biden was ridiculed by President Donald Trump’s campaign for visiting his family’s graves in Deleware on Sunday after attending church.

Biden, who has secret service protection and is followed by the media everywhere he goes, was filmed walking through the stones to his family’s graves alone. Biden has a very close relationship with his family, particularly after losing his late wife and baby daughter in a tragic car accident. It was the main reason Biden took a train back and forth between Washington and Wilmington every night while raising his boys alone. Even after remarrying, Biden continued to travel back and forth daily to ensure he tucked his children in bed and helped get them off to school in the morning.

The cruelty of mocking a father who still reels with grief when he speaks of his son wasn’t lost on Twitter users who saw the Trump campaign’s comment.

Beau rests in the cemetery with his first mother and baby sister, who were killed in a tragic car accident in 1972.

You can see the backlash staffer Francis Brennan endured below:

Monsters. — Janet K. Ainsworth (@jainsworth) September 6, 2020

The cruelty is the point. Always remember that. — carol l. meyers (@clm3776) September 6, 2020

Meandering is what 45* did on the golf course today, yesterday, and every damn weekend. — Dave Millar (@davemillar71) September 6, 2020

You’re really awful. — Linda Schoenberg (@LindaSchoenberg) September 6, 2020

When was Trump even at a church service?? Oh wait, he plays golf instead — ƊЄƁ for Biden/Harris (@DebJHolley) September 6, 2020

He was walking in a straight line, not meandering. I understand that his son is buried there. You clearly do not possess a soul, but at least you could try to fake it better. — Naomi Youngstein (@NaomiYoungstein) September 6, 2020

#Dotard ignores all journalists who seek truth accountability – @JoeBiden is very welcoming, approachable & answers honestly. You rudely interrupted a private, personal moment. another boot licking sycophant motivated by insecurity & approval from a lying impeached psychopath. Ha — Make it Rain💦 (@VanDerWoestyne) September 6, 2020

His son is buried there. #TrumpIsALoser — Mike Lush (@lushmike) September 6, 2020

Wow! Slamming a man for walking to his child’s grave after attending church. Is there any low you won’t go to? — Daisy Murphy (@DaisyMurphyIII) September 6, 2020

@FrancisBrennan you’re a disgusting human being. — Nancy Beltran Wilson (@NancyLei) September 6, 2020

I would ask a little respect when someone is visiting a grave. — Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊 (@debbie_dease) September 6, 2020

In a cemetery. Give a man his peace. And if you're gonna hound him in a space like this, then respect when he waves at you. — Ian Dennis Miller, PhD (@IanDennisMiller) September 6, 2020

For Goodness sake he's at his son's cemetery. Have some decency. — EarlyR (@EarlyR61) September 6, 2020

To visit a grave. How low will you go? — M.A.D. (@madibuono) September 6, 2020

These MAGATS can always go lower. Count on it. — scottycatt (@scottycatt) September 6, 2020

He's visiting his sons grave after church. Meanwhile Trump is off playing golf again on Sunday morning and has NEVER had to face reporters on a Sunday morning after church. He is never caught entering nor exiting a church. pic.twitter.com/TqXdC8dTW0 — K H (@kennethholland7) September 6, 2020

He’s “meandering” to VISIT HIS SON’S GRAVE, you ghoul. This is why people think MAGATS don’t have souls. — GOP=CRIME SPREE (@DrKC4) September 6, 2020

Cemetery. To visit a grave. Something you view as meandering because you are a Trumpster and don't understand honoring the deceased. — Jolly (@thejollycrank) September 6, 2020

You callous MFer! He was going to visit his son‘s grave, a veteran, someone to be respected and admired. These are all traits that I feel certain you would never understand. Instead you prefer to be a callous MFer. You go to hell! — nikatnite00-#BlackLivesMatter (@nikatnite00) September 6, 2020

He’s not meandering, you heartless _________. He’s going to visit the gravesite of his son Beau. You know, the sucker/loser who served our country. The one who died from brain cancer.

But sure, try to use this to Trump’s political advantage, since trump has nothing else. — GOOD TROUBLE #BidenHarris2020 (@Brogyrl) September 6, 2020

I bet you hate Veterans too francis. pic.twitter.com/kolKN2Uzze — John 🌊🌊🌊 (@JVE1400) September 6, 2020

I missed it, did Trump make himself available for questions at his private golf course today? pic.twitter.com/4Ao01GgFjY — WaterBluSky (@MsMariaT) September 6, 2020

How does a person as morally repugnant as you get a job working for a Presidential campaign. Oh, I forgot. You work for the guy who insults dead war heroes. Never mind. I answered my own question. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) September 6, 2020

And this isn’t meandering. Trump couldn’t even walk this fast in his mid twenties. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 6, 2020

This is Trump today 🏌️‍♀️ as Americans die. Biden is at church and visiting son’s grave. pic.twitter.com/EEiLQXc1Nh — Peter (@pjluntz) September 6, 2020