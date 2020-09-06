Quantcast
Trump staffer shredded as a ‘monster’ for mocking Biden visiting his family’s grave: ‘Is there any low you won’t go’

1 min ago

- Commentary
Donald Trump at CPAC and Joe Biden in Iowa (Gage Skidmore/Flickr and Michael F. Hiatt/Shutterstock)

Former Vice President Joe Biden was ridiculed by President Donald Trump’s campaign for visiting his family’s graves in Deleware on Sunday after attending church.

Biden, who has secret service protection and is followed by the media everywhere he goes, was filmed walking through the stones to his family’s graves alone. Biden has a very close relationship with his family, particularly after losing his late wife and baby daughter in a tragic car accident. It was the main reason Biden took a train back and forth between Washington and Wilmington every night while raising his boys alone. Even after remarrying, Biden continued to travel back and forth daily to ensure he tucked his children in bed and helped get them off to school in the morning.

The cruelty of mocking a father who still reels with grief when he speaks of his son wasn’t lost on Twitter users who saw the Trump campaign’s comment.

Beau rests in the cemetery with his first mother and baby sister, who were killed in a tragic car accident in 1972.

You can see the backlash staffer Francis Brennan endured below:

