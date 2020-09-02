Quantcast
Trump staged a ‘fascist photo shoot’ in Kenosha in hopes of staying out of jail: Columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Image via Twitter.

President Donald Trump went to Wisconsin and he went through the motions of being president there, but if his manner seemed off, one columnist wrote, that’s because he didn’t understand why he was really there.

The president visited Kenosha over the objections of the state’s governor and the city’s mayor after police shot an unarmed Black man in the back, and Trump defended a teenage supporter who gunned down two protesters during a visit that didn’t seem to make any sense, wrote The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast.

“Trump knows he needs to win Wisconsin in order to stay president and not go to jail, but since Trump doesn’t really understand what the president does, there’s an odd somewhat tragic and slightly hilarious disconnect,” Jong-Fast wrote. “Trump is like an actor in a play about the presidency, but he’s forgotten all his lines.”

In addition to praising a teenage vigilante, Trump claimed he’d met with the pastor for Jacob Blake — whose family doesn’t have a pastor — and bizarrely claimed looters and anarchists had taken over a commercial flight.

“Trump went to Kenosha because he needs to win Wisconsin so he won’t have to face prosecution for his numerous crimes,” Jong-Fast wrote. “And as a Trump trip goes it wasn’t particularly insane except for the fact that he went there in the first place against the wishes of local leaders begging him not to come. But the law-and-order president has no time for such frivolity as the will of lawmakers. And then of course, Trump did ignore all of the actual human victims of the crimes. But he did have fun wandering around posing for pictures in front of a burned-out lot because nothing says law and order like the president who respects neither doing a fascist photo shoot in Wisconsin.”


Breaking Banner

Trump-loving GOP lawmaker endorses shooting Black demonstrators — and Facebook removes his post

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who made waves last year during impeachment hearings by hollering about socialism and "unborn life in the womb," found himself at the center of yet another controversy this week.

The Acadiana Advocate reports that Higgins wrote a Facebook post about shooting armed Black demonstrators that the social networking site removed for violating its policies against advocating for violence.

Breaking Banner

McConnell slammed for ‘skinny’ COVID-19 stimulus that ‘won’t help anyone’ except vulnerable GOP senators

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Writing for Intelligencer this Wednesday, Ed Kilgore says that Republicans are giving Democrats all the leverage they need in regards to the HEALS Act — the trillion-dollar proposal Republicans unveiled but did not vote on in late July. Now, Mitch McConnell hopes to vote on a “skinny stimulus” -- a measure that is "purely and simply an effort to thread the needle within the Republican conference," Kilgore writes.

McConnell's plan will not include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks, which has garnered some pushback from those within his own party.

Breaking Banner

Minnesota biker becomes first COVID-19 fatality linked to Sturgis rally

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

A Minnesota biker became the first COVID-19 fatality linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The motorcycle enthusiast, who was in his 60s and had underlying conditions, had been hospitalized in intensive care for several weeks after attending the 10-day event in South Dakota, reported the Washington Post.

At least 260 cases in 11 states have been directly linked to the event, according to the newspaper's survey of health departments, but epidemiologists believe that is a significant undercount because many attendees resist testing and contact tracing.

