Trump suddenly has real problems with ‘rank-and-file military’ support: GOP strategist

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with a soldier and greets Coast Guard members during a visit to Fort Meyers, Fla., Sept. 14, 2017. (Photo: Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley/DoD)

Republican strategist Rick Tyler believes President Donald Trump’s reported slurring of slain U.S. service members as “suckers” and “losers” will hurt him much more than his previous insults against individual combat veterans.

The president opened his GOP presidential campaign by mocking Sen. John McCain’s status as a prisoner of war and then attacked a Gold Star family who spoke out against him, although his most loyal followers no longer believe he made those public comments.

“I think it will be different in the sense that the followers of Donald Trump — I’ve been arguing with them on twitter this morning, shown them videos, done the quote, shown the audio, on and on and on and they still denied it happened,” Tyler told MSNBC. “Those people will never move away from Donald Trump.”

But Tyler thinks the president’s broad denigration will cut into his already waning support among service members.

“Rank-and-file military normally support Republican candidates for president very strongly, [and they] are really going to have to reconcile what Trump has said here,” Tyler said. “The sad fact is, for debating whether this is all believable, [Atlantic editor-in-chief] Jeffrey Goldberg would not have gotten as far as he has gotten in the journalistic world if he made things up. I also know him personally, [and]] I don’t believe he made it up.”

“Second, it comports with who Donald Trump is and everything he’s actually said out loud, arguing with Gold Star families, saying in front of Gen. [John] Kelly, his chief of staff, whose son was killed in Iraq, in front of his grave saying, ‘I don’t know what’s in it for them,'” Tyler added. “He doesn’t understand the idea of honor, so I think when you start to look at the military and start to look at Donald Trump and how he feels about them, and the fact he would want to engage the military against its own civilians, his own citizens in the United States in these protests which he classifies as riots, the military is going to have a second look.”

GOP lawmaker advocated burning BLM supporters’ homes — now he’s under investigation

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

A GOP New Hampshire state lawmaker is being investigated by law enforcement officials after he publicly called for the burning of Black Lives Matters supporters' houses.

Local news station WCVB reports that four-term GOP state Rep. James Spillane wrote in a Facebook post this week that anyone who has a Black Lives Matter sign on their lawn deserves to have their house burned and looted.

"Public Service Announcement: If you see a BLM sign on a lawn it’s the same as having the porch light on for Halloween," he wrote. "You’re free to loot and burn that house."

Florida bars health officials from releasing info on COVID infection rates in schools

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Health officials in Florida are barred from releasing data about new coronavirus infections in schools due to privacy rules, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

"The number of students and school staff who are infected — or whether infections are being transmitted in classrooms ? will no longer be released by health officials, Dr. Raul Pino, the state’s health officer in Orange County, said at a Thursday briefing," reports the Sentinel.

2020 Election

‘Trump is a fraud, exhibit one billion’: Trade deficit soars to 12-year high despite president’s promises to wipe it out

Published

37 mins ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

"Trump pledged to eliminate the trade deficit and end job outsourcing, but the overall 2020 deficit is on track to be larger than when he took office, and his Labor Department has certified more than 300,000 American jobs were lost to outsourcing and imports during his presidency."

Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail in 2016 that, if elected president, he would bring about a rapid and unprecedented decline in the U.S. trade deficit.

But new figures released by the Commerce Department on Thursday—nearly four years after Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election—show that the trade deficit soared to a 12-year high in July due in large part to a surge in imports, bringing the total negative trade balance in the first seven months of 2020 to $340 billion.

