Trump suffering ‘pretty evident mental decline’ as his allies try to portray Biden as senile
In a segment that aired on Fox News Tuesday, former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson peddled the conspiracy theory that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is so senile he can only speak one sentence at a time and needs a teleprompter to sound coherent when doing so.
“Something is going on with this man at this point. I mean, they keep him locked away for 90 percent of the time,” Jackson said in the segment. “And then when they have a little window where they think he might not be able to put a few sentences together, they break him out, they have him read from a teleprompter. I think it’s completely reasonable to ask if he’s being medicated…because he has had a few times where he’s come out and he’s looked a little bit more energetic than he’s typically looked over the last few months…”
Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani then chimed in, “The man has dementia. There’s no doubt about it…I think the president is quite right to say maybe he’s taking Adderall or…some kind of Attention Deficit Disorder thing.”
It’s a fact-finding battle to the White House and CNN appears to be rolling up its sleeves a la Brianna Keilar and S.E. Cupp.
In a segment that aired Tuesday afternoon, the reporter slammed the Trump campaign for attacking democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities ahead of the first debate.
“None of this is based in fact,” Keilar said. “Ronny Jackson himself has shown himself to have dramatic flair, at best, and very un-doctor-like conduct in some of his commentary, right? Fox News correspondents pointed out to Rudy Giuliani, we’re not doctors, but this is out there in the public… It’s not like on Fox News, for instance, viewers are going to get any pushback on that either.”
To which Cupp added, “It’s really irresponsible, it’s gross, it’s also pretty rich considering, you know, Trump’s, I think, pretty evident mental decline. He has trouble finishing sentences, he has trouble not veering off on tangents, late-night Twitter rants. It’s just a rich line of attack.”
Cupp added, “Biden needs to take those conspiracy theories and these smears seriously and combat them with transparency, openness, and an availability to the media that we, I think, frankly haven’t seen enough.”
Brian Stelter added, “There’s asymmetric lying and there’s asymmetric nastiness. The lies and smears from Trump’s side are so much nastier and disgusting than anything from the Biden campaign. The Biden campaign is out there trying to respond to this nuttiness in real time… They have to be transparent about this and know what they’re up against. They’re up against people who are shamelessly lying in front of millions of viewers.”
2020 Election
Swaggering Trump goes into first Biden debate eager to fight
Donald Trump always fancied himself streetwise, a real tough guy, and at the first presidential debate with Joe Biden on Tuesday he'll be wearing the verbal brass knuckles.
Trump, 74, is not a leader comfortable with the soaring rhetoric of JFK or Ronald Reagan. He's not one for the nuanced elegance that fans loved -- and detractors saw as aloofness -- in the speeches of Barack Obama.
This is a president who brought reality TV skills to the White House. He's an entertainer whose style is inspired by the gaudy chaos of professional wrestling.
And he's a New Yorker who mimics the wise-guy argot of mafia movies and loves to hang out with boxers and MMA athletes.
2020 Election
Here’s why you shouldn’t underestimate the power of the putdown in a presidential debate
Before the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump demanded that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden submit to a drug test.
Trump was again suggesting – without evidence – that his opponent takes performance-enhancing drugs.
If Trump brings this up during the debate, no one should be surprised if Biden has a comeback prepared. Biden’s campaign has already issued a statement on the president’s unusual challenge – “If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it,” said Biden’s deputy campaign manager – but the Democratic presidential nominee has yet to answer himself.
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell blasted for refusing to participate in debates that include women as moderators
The last time Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) participated in a debate with a female moderator was almost 25 years ago in 1996 and, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the trend isn't changing anytime soon.
“It’s no surprise that the same person who is blocking renewal of the Violence Against Women Act, equal pay for women in the workplace and so much other legislation that would help Kentucky women is refusing to appear in a debate moderated by a woman,” Kentucky Democratic Party spokesperson Marisa McNee said. “Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate for 35 years. It’s time for him to step into the modern world where women are equal, and, stop forcing last minute changes to avoid accountability.”