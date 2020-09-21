Quantcast
Trump suggests Obama was too lazy to appoint judges during Fox & Friends rant

1 min ago

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump suggested his predecessor was too lazy to fill judicial vacancies.

The president is rushing ahead with a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee for months ahead of the 2016 election.

“You know, we won the election, and elections have consequences,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.” “It’s called you pick people from the Supreme Court, and you pick judges, too. We have, we’re going to have almost 300, about 300 judges at the end of my first term, which will be a record.”

“It’s a record, and that happened because President Obama left us a tremendous number of justices and judges that he couldn’t, either couldn’t fill or didn’t work hard enough, or maybe he thought Hillary [Clinton] was going to win, and he didn’t push it,” he added.


