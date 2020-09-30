Quantcast
Trump tells reporters: ‘I don’t know who the Proud Boys are’

2 mins ago

Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

President Donald J. Trump told reporters on the South Lawn Wednesday, “I don’t know who the Proud Boys are, but whoever they are, they need to stand down.”

He added, “They need to let law enforcement do the work.”

On that note, he also said that crime “generally concerns me.”

September 30, 2020

