Trump tells reporters: ‘I don’t know who the Proud Boys are’
President Donald J. Trump told reporters on the South Lawn Wednesday, “I don’t know who the Proud Boys are, but whoever they are, they need to stand down.”
He added, “They need to let law enforcement do the work.”
On that note, he also said that crime “generally concerns me.”
Watch the video below.
Here's Trump lying and saying "I don't know who the Proud Boys are." He doesn't denounce them. pic.twitter.com/B8QDfH17zI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020
