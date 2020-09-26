Trump to meet with evangelical leaders just before Supreme Court announcement: report
According to a report from Fox News, Donald Trump has scheduled a meeting with evangelical leaders just two hours before he is expected to nominate conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
Despite polls showing the public wants the winner of the November presidential election to fill the high court seat, the president with an assist from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), is expected to force the issue and push for a vote on Barrett as soon as possible — including before the election if possible.
The appointment of the conservative Catholic judge who has expressed a desire to overturn Roe v. Wade is seen by some a naked ploy by the president to help stop his slide in the polls where he is currently trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The report notes, “Barrett’s religious faith is expected to be at the core of what could be a grueling confirmation battle in the Senate. Barrett is Catholic, not an evangelical, but is a favorite of religious conservatives — who form an important bloc in Trump’s re-election campaign. Should Barrett, 48, get confirmed, it would mark a seismic shift in the high court, replacing the court’s staunchest liberal with a conservative.”
Former Breitbarter hands Joe Biden tips on how to get under Trump’s skin in first debate
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" with fill-in host Tiffany Cross, a former Breitbart executive and current advisor to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project took time out to make some suggestions to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on how to get under Donald Trump's skin during the first debate this week.
Before sharing a devastating -- and hilarious -- new ad targetting a sad and needy Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Kurt Bardella had a few things to say about the upcoming debate that he feels will hand the Lincoln Project with enough fodder for anti-Trump ads to last until the election.
Mysterious donor to North Carolina voting rights groups raises suspicion there’s a GOP sting operation
According to The Daily Beast, voting rights groups in North Carolina were approached by a strange benefactor calling himself "James Fortune" — and his behavior aroused suspicions that he might be part of a Republican sting operation to discredit laws expanding access to the vote.
"Fortune, who claimed to be the operator of a progressive-minded North Carolina gym called 'Equality Gym,' donated a few thousand dollars to the groups. Then he started asking whether they could illegally register undocumented immigrants to vote," reported Will Sommer. "As the groups became suspicious, Fortune vanished — leaving behind only a blurry picture of himself, no proof that his gym actually existed, and suspicions that he was using an alias."
A Biden win will likely strip Mitch McConnell of all his power: CNN
According to CNN polling analyst Harry Enten, should Joe Biden win the election on Nov. 3rd it will likely be part of a Democratic tidal wave that will also flip to the Senate to Democratic control -- and strip current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of his power.
Citing polls in which GOP incumbents are tied or trailing their Democratic opponents, Enten noted that Biden holds leads in those states and his popularity could sweep the down-ticket Democrats into the office too, handing Democrats control of the Senate to go along with the House where they are expected to remain in control.