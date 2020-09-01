Trump tweets can have explosive impacts on corporate brand images: study
It is no surprise that Donald Trump’s use of Twitter can influence political attitudes. But new research provides evidence that his tweets can alter consumer perceptions as well.The study, published in Political Research Quarterly, suggests that Trump’s calls to boycott companies can have swift and polarizing impacts on corporate brands.“I have long been interested in the different ways Americans participate in politics. Many of my recent and ongoing research projects focus on political consumer behavior, where individuals boycott or buycott products or services for partisan, political, or pol…
Polish president warns against imperialism on WWII anniversary
Polish President Andrzej Duda warned against the dangers of imperialism on Tuesday during a commemorative event marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II in Gdansk."This place is a ... symbol of heroism of Polish soldiers and for the entire world a warning against ... imperialism and brutal policy that leads to war," Duda said at Westerplatte, a peninsula that housed a Polish military outpost attacked by German forces on September 1, 1939.What happened at Westerplatte serves as a warning that the tragedy of a world war should never be repeated, he said."These events led to trag... (more…)
Kamala Harris’ AKA sorority sisters hoping to play a role in election
ATLANTA — When Gayle Danley arrived on the campus of Howard University in the fall of 1983 from Atlanta’s Mays High School, she knew she was bright enough. But she wasn’t sure if she belonged.With about 10,000 students on its campus in Washington, D.C., Howard was one of the largest Black colleges in the country and one of the most elite. Everybody seemed to be a legacy, former class president, homecoming queen or high school valedictorian. It was a place where 400 women, including Danley, would vie for 30 spots to join a sorority.“There were moments in college where I felt awkward and ungainl... (more…)
‘Like our own Charlottesville’: America’s culture war lands on tiny, mostly white Washington Island
Lopez Island in the San Juans off the coast of Washington has long had a special reputation, which they advertise before you come.“Don’t be startled,” the visitors bureau cautions, “when people wave at you from their cars. This is the ‘Friendly Isle.’”But that nickname has become a rueful joke to some Lopezians this summer, as the bitter cultural and political fights of the nation suddenly broke out on the rural West Coast island.Somehow it’s gotten so tense that as the summer closes, small bands of islanders have taken to staying up all night holding vigils, by the side of the road, to guard ... (more…)