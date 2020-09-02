Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump urged Sarah Sanders to ‘take one for the team’ after Kim Jong-un winked at her

Published

1 hour ago

on

Kim Jong-un and Sarah Sanders

President Donald Trump urged Sarah Huckabee Sanders to “take one for the team” after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared to wink at her during a 2018 summit.

The former White House press secretary revealed the interaction in her forthcoming memoir, “Speaking for Myself,” which The Guardian obtained and reported on.

“Kim Jong-un hit on you!” Trump told his press secretary, according to the book. “He did! He f*cking hit on you!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders said the wink came as Trump and Kim talked about sports, including women’s soccer, and she looked up to see the North Korean leader staring at her.

“We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me,” she wrote. “I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes.”

“All I could think was, ‘What just happened? Surely Kim Jong-un did not just mark me!?’” she added.

She told Trump about the incident in the presidential limousine on the way to the airport after the summit, along with then-White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Later, in the presidential “Beast” limousine on the way to the airport, Sanders relayed the incident to Trump and his then chief of staff, John Kelly, and the president’s reaction seemed to embarrass her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sir, please stop,” she said, protesting the idea that Kim had flirted with her.

Kelly agreed with Trump, who then joked that she should visit him privately in North Korea.

“Well, Sarah, that settles it,” Trump said, according to Sanders. “You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders said the president and his chief of staff “howled with laughter” as they drove on.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s postmaster general Louis DeJoy stole his brother’s share in family company: Court documents

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's postmaster general allegedly forged his brother's signature to force him out of the family business built by their father.

Court documents obtained by the Guardian show Louis DeJoy allegedly set up joint bank accounts by forging his brother Dominick's signature and then forced him to sign away his ownership in New Breed, which had been founded by their father as a trucking company in 1968.

Dominick DeJoy Sr. suffered a debilitating injury in 1977, and he passed control of the company to his namesake son and younger son Michael, while Louis remained in college studying to be an accountant.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nearly a century ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Republican congressional primary win in Georgia ensures, in all likelihood, that the heavily Republican district will be represented by a QAnon conspiracy theorist in the 117th Congress.

But Greene was just one of several primary candidates who embraced the conspiracy, which coincides with the trend of “Q” paraphernalia appearing at Republican rallies.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Nonsense’: CNN fact checker calls BS on Trump’s latest attacks on ‘rigged’ mail-in voting

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale on Wednesday called B.S. on President Donald Trump's latest tweet attacking mail-in voting.

Earlier in the day, the president suggested that the 2020 vote would be "rigged" because early returns on election night might show him winning, only for that lead to disappear as more mail-in ballots are counted.

The president's tweet refers to a new report from Democratic-aligned data firm Hawkfish that warns about Trump falsely claiming a big victory on election night after the early returns show him leading, as his voters are more likely to vote in person than by mail.

Continue Reading
 
 