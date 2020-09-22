Trump wants to pack SCOTUS before it decides the 2020 election winner — and he may have the votes
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he need to fill the vacancy prior to the 2020 election so that his pick will be able to rule on any cases involving the 2020 election.
The president made the comments while speaking to reporters outside the White House.
"We need 9 justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they're sending … you're gonna need 9 justices." — Trump suggests he's counting on SCOTUS to have his back when he makes claims of election fraud following November's election pic.twitter.com/Ju8ShMe8MN
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020
And he may have the votes to pull it off, according to a new report by The Washington Post.
“President Trump on Tuesday appeared to have secured the votes needed to confirm his Supreme Court nominee days before he even names the candidate, while Senate Republicans continued to eye a potential final vote on the pick before the Nov. 3 election,” the newspaper reported.
“Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Tuesday that Trump should get to choose a replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, regardless of whether he wins in November. With that, Trump appears to have a majority for a vote this year by the GOP-led Senate, unless Republicans defect as the process goes forward,” the newspaper explained.
Trump said he would announce his nominee on Saturday.
2020 Election
Trump let slip 3 damning admissions — but there’s been almost no outcry
In a series of campaign stops, President Donald Trump has in recent days let slip disturbingly candid and revealing admissions on at least three different issues, each one of which would be a stunning revelation and scandal for any other president. But for Trump, the outrages and scandals are so constant that they just fade into the background noise. So these three moments didn’t receive much widespread outrage, though they did garner some media coverage.
It’s worth focusing on each of them, though, because they’re important for understanding the president and the current state of American politics — even if we’ve lost the capacity to be shocked by Trump.
2020 Election
Mueller didn’t interview Ivanka Trump over fears of blowback: ex-prosecutor
A former prosecutor on Robert Mueller's team said in a new book that the special counsel decided not to pursue President Donald Trump's finances or interviews with his children over fears that the president would shut down the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
This article originally appeared at Salon.
Andrew Weissmann, who led the prosecution of former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, blamed Aaron Zebley, Mueller's top deputy in the investigation, for stopping investigators from looking into the president's finances in his new book "Where the Law Ends," according to excerpts published by The Washington Post.
2020 Election
RNC blew over $400,000 buying books from Trump, Jr. and Sean Hannity: report
The Republican National Committee spent hundreds of thousands of dollars last month on books by Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News personality Sean Hannity, federal records show.
This article originally appeared at Salon.
The RNC's August expenditure report filed with the Federal Election Commission shows that the committee spent $405,404 on "donor mementos" from book retailers Barnes & Noble, booksamillion.com and Porchlight Books.