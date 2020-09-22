Trump wants to pack SCOTUS before it decides the 2020 election winner — and he may have the votes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he need to fill the vacancy prior to the 2020 election so that his pick will be able to rule on any cases involving the 2020 election.

The president made the comments while speaking to reporters outside the White House.

"We need 9 justices. You need that. With the unsolicited millions of ballots that they're sending … you're gonna need 9 justices." — Trump suggests he's counting on SCOTUS to have his back when he makes claims of election fraud following November's election pic.twitter.com/Ju8ShMe8MN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2020

And he may have the votes to pull it off, according to a new report by The Washington Post.

“President Trump on Tuesday appeared to have secured the votes needed to confirm his Supreme Court nominee days before he even names the candidate, while Senate Republicans continued to eye a potential final vote on the pick before the Nov. 3 election,” the newspaper reported.

“Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Tuesday that Trump should get to choose a replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, regardless of whether he wins in November. With that, Trump appears to have a majority for a vote this year by the GOP-led Senate, unless Republicans defect as the process goes forward,” the newspaper explained.

Trump said he would announce his nominee on Saturday.