Trump White House asked VA secretary to run Pentagon if president fires DOD’s Esper

19 mins ago

Mark Esper appears on MSNBC (screen grab)

President Donald Trump is reportedly plotting yet another major shakeup to his cabinet.

Sources tell NBC News that Trump is intent on replacing Defense Secretary Mark Esper and potentially replacing him with Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

There have been rumblings for months that Trump is unhappy with his Pentagon chief, whom Defense Department officials reportedly refer to as “Yesper” due to his unwillingness to stand up to the president.

“Trump has told aides for months that he is unhappy with Esper and wants to fire him,” reports NBC News. “Trump’s allies inside and outside the White House have told him that shaking up leadership at the Pentagon before the Nov. 3 election would create turmoil in his administration during the closing weeks of the campaign. It would come at a time when the president is planning to reduce the number of U.S. forces in hot spots such as Iraq and Afghanistan.”


Republicans made millions selling shares in this single tech giant — and then became its best friends in DC

2 mins ago

September 7, 2020

Montana Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte share a tight financial and legislative history with each other and with the tech giant Oracle that goes back years. That relationship has netted each of them several million dollars and made Gianforte one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

Both have also used their offices to support legislation and other initiatives for which Oracle spent significant time and money lobbying, and from which the company stood to gain financially — including through defense contracts.

Watergate prosecutor explains why this Trump ally is in legal peril

22 mins ago

September 7, 2020

The sheer number of Donald Trump’s cronies indicted, convicted, or still under investigation partially explains why this summer’s fraud and money laundering indictment of Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and White House Chief Strategist, didn’t get the attention it deserved. Bannon is, of course, only the latest member of Trump’s inner circle to face criminal charges – a group that includes Paul Manafort who Bannon replaced at the campaign; Manafort’s Deputy, Rick Gates; National Security Advisor Michael Flynn; Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen; Roger Stone, the Republican trickster.

