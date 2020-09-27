Quantcast
Trump wrote off a mansion for a family vacation from his taxes: taxes show

Published

20 mins ago

on

Eric Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. at the family’s Turnberry resort (Instagram)

Among the revelations from the New York Times are that President Donald Trump has dodged paying taxes for 10 out of the past 15 years. Exceptions include a few years in which the self-described billionaire paid just $750 in taxes.

“The tax data examined by The Times provides a road map of revelations, from write-offs for the cost of a criminal defense lawyer and a mansion used as a family retreat to a full accounting of the millions of dollars the president received from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow,” the report revealed.

Family vacations are generally not considered business expenses, even if the family is working for you.

“Mr. Trump’s U.S. payment, after factoring in his losses, was roughly equivalent, in dollars not adjusted for inflation, to another presidential tax bill revealed nearly a half-century before,” said the Times.

The report recalled former President Richard Nixon’s tax returns in 1973,  where he only paid $792.81 in 1970 on an income of about $200,000. At the time, people were furious at such a small payment. It’s a main reason that presidents and candidates ultimately made their tax returns available for people to see.

Trump called the story “fake news.”

Read the full Times report.

Reporters asked President Donald Trump about the recent revelation that the self-described billionaire only paid taxes about a third of the time in the last two decades.

Trump said he didn't know that the report was coming, but that he would absolutely reveal his taxes after he's finished being audited, which apparently he been under audit for the past five years. His taxes from 20 years ago, however, shouldn't still be under audit but he still refuses to release those or any other taxes.

"It is totally fake," said Trump. "You could've asked me the same question to four years ago. I had to litigate this and talk about it. Totally fakeness. Actually, I pay tax. It is under audit. They have been under audit for a long time. The IRS does not treat me well. And they treat me like the tea party. They treat me very badly. You have people in the IRS -- They treat me very badly, but they are under audit. I would be proud to show. That is fakeness. The New York Times want to create a little bit of a story. They are doing anything they can. That is the least of it. The stories that I read are so fake, so phony."

Among the revelations from the New York Times are that President Donald Trump has dodged paying taxes for 10 out of the past 15 years. Exceptions include a few years in which the self-described billionaire paid just $750 in taxes.

"The tax data examined by The Times provides a road map of revelations, from write-offs for the cost of a criminal defense lawyer and a mansion used as a family retreat to a full accounting of the millions of dollars the president received from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow," the report revealed.

Family vacations are generally not considered business expenses, even if the family is working for you.

The New York Times has President Donald Trump's taxes and they're exactly what biographers and experts have been claiming for years.

Documents show Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, despite being a self-described billionaire

He also only turned over $750 to the IRS after his first year in the White House.

To make matters worse, Trump hasn't paid any income tax in 10 of the past 15 years because he claims that he's losing far more money than he actually makes.

