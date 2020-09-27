Trump wrote off a mansion for a family vacation from his taxes: taxes show

Among the revelations from the New York Times are that President Donald Trump has dodged paying taxes for 10 out of the past 15 years. Exceptions include a few years in which the self-described billionaire paid just $750 in taxes.

“The tax data examined by The Times provides a road map of revelations, from write-offs for the cost of a criminal defense lawyer and a mansion used as a family retreat to a full accounting of the millions of dollars the president received from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow,” the report revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family vacations are generally not considered business expenses, even if the family is working for you.

“Mr. Trump’s U.S. payment, after factoring in his losses, was roughly equivalent, in dollars not adjusted for inflation, to another presidential tax bill revealed nearly a half-century before,” said the Times.

The report recalled former President Richard Nixon’s tax returns in 1973, where he only paid $792.81 in 1970 on an income of about $200,000. At the time, people were furious at such a small payment. It’s a main reason that presidents and candidates ultimately made their tax returns available for people to see.

Trump called the story “fake news.”

Read the full Times report.