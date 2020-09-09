Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s basically planning to wing it during debates with Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald Trump is apparently planning to wing it for his first debate with Joe Biden.

The president has eschewed traditional debate preparations, including a formal practice round, and has instead been telling aides that’s been preparing to fire back at Biden since he was born, reported NBC News.

“It’s not the traditional, ‘we need Chris Christie to fill in and play Hillary Clinton,’ like we did four years ago,” said one of the president’s allies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s team has heavily emphasized the debates and even pushed for more than the scheduled three, but some of his associates have urged Trump to do more than in preparation than informally discuss them with key allies and get briefings from administration officials on topics that will likely come up.

Trump met last month with Christie at his golf club in New Jersey to discuss strategy, along with son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and he’s discussed the debates with chief of staff Mark Meadows and economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

But his team has expressed confidence that Trump has been preparing for the debates just by being president.

“I think if you ask the president, he would say that he is preparing for debates by running the country, as president,” said campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh. “I think the way that he sets himself apart from Joe Biden is to talk about his record.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘desperately’ trying to pin his failures of Biden as his ‘rotten’ campaign flounders: conservative columnist

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Writing for the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that a fundamental problem with President Trump's campaign for reelection is that "we do not know what it is about."

"A second-term agenda? He has failed to answer multiple questions about what that might include. He simply wants to be president for four more years," Rubin writes.

As more and more voters turn away from Trump, he continues to move forward with his race-baiting rhetoric and apocalyptic talk based on his own fevered imagination. According to Rubin, the voters turning away from Trump can plainly see that he's trying "desperately to convert his own failures into predictions of what will ensue if he leaves office."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kayleigh McEnany on Nobel Prize nomination: ‘You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch’

Published

25 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is a "big deal" even though anyone can be nominated for the award.

McEnany was asked about Trump's chances at winning the Nobel Prize after a right-wing Norwegian politician made the nomination.

"This is a big deal and it's well deserved," McEnany told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. "You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump's watch."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how nefarious businesses are getting rich off the Trump administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

In implementing the CARES Act passed by Congress to rescue the economy from the effects of the pandemic, the Trump Administration has directed tens of billions of dollars in aid to companies with a track record of misconduct. This transfer of public wealth to private bad actors will likely turn out to be more expensive than the TARP bailout of the banks a decade ago, given that much of the new aid will not be repaid.

My colleagues and I at Good Jobs First have found that more than 43,000 regulatory violators and other business miscreants have so far received $57 billion in grants and $91 billion in loans, including many that are forgivable. Over the past decade, the penalties paid by these companies for their misdeeds amounted to more than $13 billion. Our findings are summarized in a new report titled The Corporate Culprits Receiving COVID Bailouts.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image