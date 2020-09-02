Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s living in a ‘Fox News bubble’ — and that may cost him the election: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

2 hours ago

on

Joe Scarborough and President Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ridiculed President Donald Trump for sequestering himself inside the “Fox News bubble,” where he hears ludicrous conspiracy theories and hears everyone loves the job he’s doing.

The president spouts off conspiracies about Antifa activists taking over commercial flights and pouring into cities to riot, and seems to disregard the consensus polling that shows him trailing Joe Biden, and the “Morning Joe” host said that self-delusion could cost Trump his re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s also a bubble that Mitt Romney and people who supported him in 2012 stayed comfortably inside of, believing Gallup polls that had them up 11 points, believing every report on Fox News,” Scarborough said. “I remember even Election Night — I’m sure you do, too, in 2012 — you still had people on Fox News insisting that Mitt Romney was going to win and that things were looking better in Ohio, and the Romneys were in shock that night, as were many people, because they were inside that bubble.”

“Well, that bubble has only become smaller and intensified even more,” he added, “and actually, gotten far more outlandish, especially if you look at the crazed conspiracy theories that the president is now spitting out that he finds on Facebook from QAnon members.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Former and current Trump supporters clash on CNN: ‘Voting for him helped kill over 100,000 Americans’

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Former supporters of President Donald Trump faced off against the president's current fans on a CNN panel on Wednesday.

During a panel discussion, CNN's Alisyn Camerota spoke to six women who said that they voted for Trump in 2016 -- but three of them are switching their vote to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020.

Ann Kupitz said that she is swinging to Biden after first voting for Trump because he was not a "normal politician."

"The pandemic is when my eyes began to open," Kupitz explained. "And June 1, when he sent U.S. troops on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, that was my cross the line moment."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s postmaster general Louis DeJoy stole his brother’s share in family company: Court documents

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's postmaster general allegedly forged his brother's signature to force him out of the family business built by their father.

Court documents obtained by the Guardian show Louis DeJoy allegedly set up joint bank accounts by forging his brother Dominick's signature and then forced him to sign away his ownership in New Breed, which had been founded by their father as a trucking company in 1968.

Dominick DeJoy Sr. suffered a debilitating injury in 1977, and he passed control of the company to his namesake son and younger son Michael, while Louis remained in college studying to be an accountant.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nearly a century ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Republican congressional primary win in Georgia ensures, in all likelihood, that the heavily Republican district will be represented by a QAnon conspiracy theorist in the 117th Congress.

But Greene was just one of several primary candidates who embraced the conspiracy, which coincides with the trend of “Q” paraphernalia appearing at Republican rallies.

Continue Reading
 
 