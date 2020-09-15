Trump’s mask-free Nevada rally should reveal something alarming to his ‘personality cult’: Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump’s indoor rally in Nevada should make clear to his followers that he doesn’t care about them or their health.
The campaign did not require masks inside the rally, except for attendees nearest to the president, and Trump later explained that he wasn’t worried about catching the coronavirus because attendees were too far away from him.
“So Donald Trump is mocking people wearing masks he has rallies, where he has people coming in and everybody is showing their unity with the president by not wearing masks which, of course, is very dangerous,” Scarborough said. “The president has called this the plague, he called it the plague back in April, back when he was trying to reopen the country. Said it’s airborne, which makes it dangerous, you can get it airborne just being next to somebody, and if you’re the wrong person, you’re finished. This is really bad, it’s deadly.”
The president admitted in a recorded interview with journalist Bob Woodward that he purposefully downplayed the virus, although he made clear he understood how contagious and deadly it could be.
“The president, though, if people are in his proximity, they have to wear masks,” Scarborough said. “I think that’s pretty revealing, but if you are in a personality cult, you may not be able to sort through all of that here, let me help you. The president is concerned about himself and not you.”
When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s wife used a private email account to ask senior State Department officials to help the couple finish sending out their personal holiday cards, she made it clear that the request should not be shared beyond a small, private group.
On Monday, The Lincoln Project released a video that clipped together 74 seconds of some of the strangest moments at President Donald Trump's 90-minute campaign rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday.
In one portion of the video, Trump says that he likes to shorten "Comcast" to "Con." In another portion, Trump brags that he won, "the great state of this and that." In yet another, he claims there is "no wind" that evening as the flags blow behind him, and says, "You want to see a bird cemetery? Try walking under a windmill sometime."
Correspondent Daniel Walters received a profane and homophobic response after reporting on a Washington state representative pushing conspiracy theories on Facebook.
"State Rep. Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) called me on my cellphone the day the Inlander published my story about her unwittingly linking to conspiracy theory posts on Facebook. I called her back immediately — while she was still leaving a voicemail — and was greeted with two blasts of profanity," Walters reported for the Spokane Inlander.