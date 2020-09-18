Trump’s new anti-mask rhetoric is the last gasp of a ‘flailing campaign’: Paul Krugman
In a column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pondered why Donald Trump is once again ramping up his anti-mask rhetoric at a time when his health care advisors are urging the public to keep wearing the protective coverings. He then concluded it is nothing less than a cynical political maneuver by the president that will likely lead to more deaths.
Earlier this week the head of the CDC urged Americans to keep using masks, saying it was their best defense against becoming infected with COVID-19 only to have the president undercut that message on the same day.
Posing the question, “What is it with Trump and face masks?” Krugman suggested that — to the president’s way of thinking, the masks are a symbol of his failure to contain the pandemic which, in turn, is one of the leading factors for why he is losing in the polls to former Vice President Joe Biden.
“The case for masks doesn’t rest merely on detailed scientific research that laypeople may find hard to understand. At this point it’s also confirmed by the lived experience of regions that suffered severe coronavirus outbreaks but brought them under control, ” he explained. “In short, anti-mask agitation isn’t really about freedom, or individualism, or culture. It’s a declaration of political allegiance, driven by Trump and his allies.”
Rhetorically asking why the president has made the simple request for people to wear masks into a partisan issue, Krugman said it is merely “the efforts of an amoral politician to rescue his flailing campaign.”
“The economy’s partial snapback from its plunge early this year hasn’t given Trump the political dividends he hoped for. His attempts to stir up panic with claims that radical activists are going to destroy the suburbs haven’t gained traction, with voters generally seeing Joe Biden as the better candidate to maintain law and order,” he suggested. “So his latest ploy is an attempt to convince people that the Covid-19 threat is over.”
Calling wearing masks, “the simplest, most sensible of public health precautions,” Krugman said that doesn’t work into Trump’s political calculations which means, “this ploy probably won’t work. But it will lead to a lot of unnecessary deaths.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Trump would ‘personally kill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ and ‘feed Melania to dogs’ to save his presidency: Rick Wilson
On his New Abnormal podcast for the Daily Beast, Republican campaign strategist and ardent Donald Trump foe Rick Wilson said that if the desperate president was told he had to "personally kill" Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and feed his third wife Melania "to the dogs" to stay in the White House, he would do it in a heartbeat.
Speaking with co-host Molly Jong-Fast, the colorful Wilson speculated that Attorney General Bill Barr will be doing all he can to make sure Trump wins in Novemberand that there is no extreme the president wouldn't go to to make sure he stays in office where he can avoid criminal charges.
2020 Election
House Dems request ’emergency investigation’ into Bill Barr’s Russiagate probe
Four of the most powerful Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Friday requested that Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz launch an "emergency investigation" into Attorney General Bill Barr's probe of the actions American intelligence officials took during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
The letter -- which was signed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), House Oversight Committee Chairman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), and House Administration Committee Chairman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) -- specifically asks Horowitz to see if Barr has the legal authority to demand the probe release an "interim" report before the election, even if the investigation itself has not been completed.
2020 Election
Reagan staffer slams former Trump critics who are now supporting him
Although veteran conservative columnist/author Mona Charen has spent much of her career bashing liberals and progressives, she is a blistering critic of President Donald Trump — and the 63-year-old Charen has made no secret of the fact that she plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Charen, who was a speechwriter for First Lady Nancy Reagan during the 1980s and worked in the Reagan White House, has little patience with former Trump critics on the right who are now saying that they “have to” vote for him this year because Democrats have moved too far to the left. And Charen, in a September 16 article for the conservative website The Bulwark, lambasts the American Enterprise Institute’s Danielle Pletka for making that type of assertion.