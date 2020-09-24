Trump’s own FBI director throws cold water on president’s claims of voter fraud
President Donald Trump’s own FBI director cast doubt on his repeated claims about voter fraud.
FBI director Christopher Wray told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Thursday that his investigators have found no evidence to back the claims the president used to justify his refusal to accept a peaceful transition of power, reported Axios.
“[The agency has] not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise,” Wray told the GOP-led committee.
The president claimed Wednesday that “ballots are out of control” and refused to commit to accepting a loss to Joe Biden, but Wray said local election fraud turns up “from time to time” but not on a nationwide level.
“Certainly to change a federal election outcome by mounting that kind of fraud at scale would be a major challenge for an adversary,” Wray said, but pledged to investigate thoroughly any evidence of widespread fraud in voting by mail.
