Trump’s payroll tax stunt has flopped — and some GOP-run states want no part of it

President Donald Trump’s effort to spur more hiring by issuing an executive order deferring payroll taxes has so far been a massive flop, and even some states run by Republicans are staying away from it.

The Washington Post reports that both small and large businesses are opting to not take advantage of the tax deferral because they know they’ll simply have to pay the money back later, despite the fact that Trump has assured them that he will forgive the money owed if he wins the 2020 presidential election.

“Obviously it’s a delay, and you’d have to pick up in January and pay double,” said Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb earlier in the week. “Understanding that, we made the decision to forego it.”

Additionally, the Post reports that “no major employer has thus far taken advantage of the deferral,” which caused the president to take to Twitter this week to once again reassure everyone that they could trust him to forgive their back taxes.

“When we win I, as your President, will totally forgive ALL deferred payroll taxes with money from the General Fund,” he wrote on Thursday. “I will ALWAYS protect Seniors and your Social Security! Sleepy Joe Biden will do the opposite, he will raise your taxes and DESTROY our Country!”