Will Trump’s payroll tax deferral boost your paycheck? Maybe for a time, if your employer participates — but ‘it’s not free money.’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s payroll tax deferral took effect Tuesday, but some accountants are advising employers against implementing it.The deferral allows employees to delay until Dec. 31 paying the 6.2% tax that comes out of paychecks for Social Security.Here’s how it works for employees, and what employers might be considering.—Who is eligible?Employees can only participate in the deferral if their employers offer it.Workers who make less than $4,000 in a two-week period before taxes are deducted, or $104,000 annually will be eligible for the deferral. It will temporarily increase take-home …

2020 Election

Former and current Trump supporters clash on CNN: ‘Voting for him helped kill over 100,000 Americans’

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Former supporters of President Donald Trump faced off against the president's current fans on a CNN panel on Wednesday.

During a panel discussion, CNN's Alisyn Camerota spoke to six women who said that they voted for Trump in 2016 -- but three of them are switching their vote to Democratic nominee Joe Biden in 2020.

Ann Kupitz said that she is swinging to Biden after first voting for Trump because he was not a "normal politician."

"The pandemic is when my eyes began to open," Kupitz explained. "And June 1, when he sent U.S. troops on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, that was my cross the line moment."

Trump’s postmaster general Louis DeJoy stole his brother’s share in family company: Court documents

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's postmaster general allegedly forged his brother's signature to force him out of the family business built by their father.

Court documents obtained by the Guardian show Louis DeJoy allegedly set up joint bank accounts by forging his brother Dominick's signature and then forced him to sign away his ownership in New Breed, which had been founded by their father as a trucking company in 1968.

Dominick DeJoy Sr. suffered a debilitating injury in 1977, and he passed control of the company to his namesake son and younger son Michael, while Louis remained in college studying to be an accountant.

Nearly a century ago, a QAnon-like conspiracy theory propelled candidates to Congress

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 2, 2020

By

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Republican congressional primary win in Georgia ensures, in all likelihood, that the heavily Republican district will be represented by a QAnon conspiracy theorist in the 117th Congress.

But Greene was just one of several primary candidates who embraced the conspiracy, which coincides with the trend of “Q” paraphernalia appearing at Republican rallies.

