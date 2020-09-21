Trump’s racism is dragging him down: ‘Suburban whites are pretty much gone’
President Donald Trump is bleeding support from a demographic he needs to win re-election.
White voters cast nearly three-fourths of all ballots in 2016, and Trump won them by about 15 points nationwide, but Joe Biden has cut that lead down to single digits in recent polls, reported Politico.
“It’s a big, big swing,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “What [Biden’s] doing among whites is more than offsetting the slippage among non-whites … The recipe is very different this time, right now anyway, in terms of white voters.”
The president’s appeals to racism aren’t resonating with white voters as they did four years ago, and that could cost him in November.
“Suburban whites are pretty much gone,” said Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee. “If Trump loses Pennsylvania by four or five points, then the suburbs and the working-class whites, that accounts for the loss.”
The coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic misery appear to have cut into Trump’s support with older white voters.
“It’s these older white voters that I think are the ones that are moving” away from Trump, said Democratic strategist Jeff Link. “The older people are like, ‘What the f*ck is this guy doing?”
2020 Election
US closes in on 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
The United States edged close to registering 200,000 Covid-19 deaths on Monday, the latest grim milestone for the country just weeks before voters decide if President Donald Trump stays in office.
According to a rolling tally by Johns Hopkins University, 199,531 Americans have died and 6.8 million have been confirmed infected.
The US has had the world's highest official death toll for months, ahead of Brazil and India, with 136,895 and 87,882 deaths respectively.
Overall, the US accounts for four percent of the world's population and 20 percent of its coronavirus deaths, while its daily fatality rate relative to the overall population is four times greater than that of the European Union.
2020 Election
Tim Kaine takes fighting Trump’s court takeover off the table: ‘I’m asking Republicans to be true to their word’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said on Monday that drastic measures to stop President Donald Trump's next Supreme Court nominee are off the table because he hopes Republicans will be "true to their word" by refusing to confirm a new justice in an election year.
During an interview with Kaine on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson noted that some Democrats have suggested using impeachment and other legislative techniques to delay the replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Kaine, however, said that his strategy is based on the "hope" that Republicans will keep their word.
"Would you support impeaching either President Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr as a way to essentially delay the Senate on a vote for the president's court nominee?" Jackson asked the Virginia Democrat.
2020 Election
Here’s how Trump could possibly end up ‘behind bars’ if he loses in November
Journalist Jeff Wise, in an article for New York Magazine published this week, examines the type of prosecutions that Trump, according to legal experts, could face if he loses this year's presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden in November.